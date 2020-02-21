Benji Madden shares sweet message for Cameron Diaz and his daughter Raddix

Benji Madden He has a lot of love for Cameron Diaz and her girl Raddix Madden.

The 40-year-old musician praised the 47-year-old actress and her little one in a touching Instagram post on Friday.

"My wife and daughter fill me with such gratitude (every day)," Good charlotte Rocker wrote next to a picture of three roses. "I feel very lucky. I just wanted to say it out loud! Much love and best wishes."

The celebrity couple announced the arrival of their first child in January.

"Happy New Year of the Maddens!" The proud parents wrote through Instagram. "We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

While the stars were "delighted to share this news," they also made it clear that they feel a "strong instinct,quot; to protect their daughter's privacy.

"Then, we will not post photos or share more details, apart from the fact that she is very, very pretty!" Díaz and Madden continued. "Some would even say RAD :)"