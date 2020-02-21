Benji Madden shares sweet message for Cameron Diaz and his daughter Raddix

Benji Madden He has a lot of love for Cameron Diaz and her girl Raddix Madden.
The 40-year-old musician praised the 47-year-old actress and her little one in a touching Instagram post on Friday.
"My wife and daughter fill me with such gratitude (every day)," Good charlotte Rocker wrote next to a picture of three roses. "I feel very lucky. I just wanted to say it out loud! Much love and best wishes."
The celebrity couple announced the arrival of their first child in January.
"Happy New Year of the Maddens!" The proud parents wrote through Instagram. "We are very happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."
While the stars were "delighted to share this news," they also made it clear that they feel a "strong instinct,quot; to protect their daughter's privacy.
"Then, we will not post photos or share more details, apart from the fact that she is very, very pretty!" Díaz and Madden continued. "Some would even say RAD :)"
The artist and The holidays celebr started dating in 2014 and then married in 2015.
"Marrying him was the best thing that ever happened to me," Diaz said. Fashion in 2019. "My husband is the best. He is the best human being, and he is my great partner. Marriage is certainly difficult and it is a lot of work. You need someone who is willing to do the work with you, because there are no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time. "
While Diaz admitted that he didn't know if he was "ready,quot; when he married, "he knew that Benji was special."
"He is a good man," he continued. "There are no bulls – t. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him."
Clearly, Madden is also grateful for her life together.
"There is so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are," he wrote on Diaz's birthday in 2018. "Thank you for being the best friend and companion for me and embarking on this marriage journey. The way you live your life (every day), and your compassion for the world shines (through) in your eyes and inspires me to want to be the best man I can be in this life. You are the most real. very grateful to be yours always and forever, and to call you my only true true love. "
Greetings to the happy family of three!
%MINIFYHTML3942d88639fc5cead557ae4e262be58a17%