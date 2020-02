As part of the new initiative to recommend a friend of Solcana Fitness, for each referral that signs a 6 or 12 month contract, Solcana will donate $ 50 to Avenues for Youth, a social impact organization based in Hennepin County that trains 16 year olds. -24 to find your way of homelessness. Solcana will also donate an additional $ 5 to Avenue for Youth each time a prospective member tries a free trial class, which takes place on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 am.

Click here for more.