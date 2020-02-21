Ben Affleck's Mea Culpa tour doesn't get the answer he expected from Jennifer Garner: can he get a return to Brad Pitt style?

Ben Affleck is currently on a mea culpa tour where he is letting his ex-wife Jennifer Garner know that he regrets being wrong, divorcing her and embarrassing her publicly.

Recently, the actor sat down with Diane Sawyer in Good morning america, where he confessed that he never wanted to leave his wife.

Ben also surprised many by sharing a very personal note he wrote to the mother of his children.

Ben said this: "I never thought I was going to divorce. I didn't want to divorce. I didn't want to be a divorced person. I really didn't want to be a separate family with my children. And it bothered me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was. And that It was very painful and very disappointing for me. Divorce is very painful and alcoholism is very painful. They simply are. If there is something your child is suffering, that is a level of pain that is not easily overcome, it is not easily forgiven , it is not easily forgotten, and it is difficult, it will not avoid causing pain to your children, all pain, pain is part of life, it comforts me a little in that.

He added: "I am doing my best … it has to be good enough. I really have no choice. I have to be the man I want to be at the moment. I have no more room for failures of that kind."

Ben went on to read the letter he wrote to his ex-wife: / "What I want to say publicly and privately is:" Thank you. Thank you for being considerate, considerate, responsible and a great mother and person. "

A source close to Jen spoke with Hollywood life and said that this is how she reacted to the letter: “Jen is very impressed that Ben is trying to be a better man. He really shows his children the person he really is, and is someone who has made mistakes but is learning from them and does not let things become even more painful for him and his family. His honest approach really made her feel good. Jen cares a lot for Ben and just hopes for the best for him. The fact that he is admitting his difficulties and mentioned that his greatest regret was having lost her, although sad, is also something he really appreciates hearing. ”

The source continued by saying that while she appreciates the message, they will not return.

The family friend said: "It will not take them back to be together, but it will improve their friendship in which they have been trying to work while they are parents." Watching him fight his demons that she has wanted him to fight for so long shows that his words have not been heard. She really respects him much more than she has had in recent years. It's inspiring for Jen to see how Ben is changing his life for the better. ”

