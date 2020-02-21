Ben Affleck sets the direct record in Raya's dating life and rumors

Ben Affleck He is single, but not in any dating application.

The Oscar winner, who is rumored to have been in the popular celebrity app Raya, has stated that dating sites are not for him. During a sincere interview with a journalist Diane Sawyer, part of which was broadcast on Friday Good morning americaAffleck talked about his love life after his separation from Jennifer Garner.

"I am not on any website," Affleck told Sawyer, noting that he is not in Tinder, Grindr or Bumble. "I know people who are with them and have fun, but not me. I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and that I could be deeply committed to."

The 47-year-old actor, who shares three children with former Garner, spoke with Sawyer about sobriety and his battle against depression.

"I get depressed, I take antidepressants, they are very useful for me," Affleck shared. "I took them since I was 26, several different types. I changed and tried this and tried. Sometimes they won't tell you about some horrible side effect, and you'll come back and say, & # 39; Why do I weigh 60 pounds more? & # 39; "