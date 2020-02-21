Ben Affleck reveals that he has been taking antidepressants for 26 years

Earlier this week, Ben Affleck spoke with the New York Times about his very painful and regrettable divorce with Jennifer Garner, explaining that it was one of the biggest mistakes of his life. During his conversation with the media, Affleck explained that drinking played a crucial role in exacerbating his preexisting marital problems.

Since then, Affleck has been very sincere about his struggles with mental health, including the fact that he has been taking antidepressants for the past 26 years.

Page Six recently picked up in a Good morning america segment with the actor in which Ben revealed that the medication had been "very useful,quot; for him.

Although, it is true, Mr. Affleck stated that sometimes they come with side effects that can be difficult to handle. In the meantime GMA Ben revealed that he often "gets depressed,quot; and has to take medication to combat his tendency to feel sad.

According to Affleck, he started taking them for the first time when he was 26 years old and has taken a variety of types since he started in the 1990s. Affleck told program presenters that many of them have strange side effects, for example, that of suddenly they gain 60 pounds.

The actor joked that when a patient goes to his doctor to tell him how they gained so much weight, the doctor responds: "Well, you gain a little weight." Interestingly, when Ben was 25, he had just won an Oscar for his work alongside Matt Damon in Goodwill to hunt.

Since then, Ben has visited a rehabilitation center several times during the previous decades. He was also photographed leaving a nightclub last year. Later, Ben admitted that he had fallen back into the drink.

Later, he admitted it and said he let it "slip,quot;, but that he wouldn't let it happen again. These days, he has found additional inspiration to stay sober because of his children, including Violet, Samuel and Seraphina. Affleck's separation with Jennifer Garner in 2015 was one of the highest profile breakups of that year. They finalized their divorce in 2018.



