Ben Affleck insists he is not using any dating application

Claiming that he prefers to find old-fashioned love, Jennifer Garner's ex-husband tells & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39; You are looking for a relationship that is deeply meaningful.

Ben Affleck He has laughed at the rumors that suggest he turned to dating applications to find love.

The "Girl is gone"Star has been single since last spring (2019), after separating once more from his girlfriend"Saturday night live"Producer Lindsay Shookus, and in October, it was alleged that she had subscribed to Raya, an exclusive dating application preferred by celebrities.

However, Affleck has now ruled out the rumors: "I am not on any website … I am not on appointments (applications), not on Tinder, Grindr …, Bumble …", he told the breakfast program.Good morning america"." I'm not in any of them … I know people who are in them and have fun, but I don't. "

The actor / director admits that he prefers to do it in the old way, and is eager to find someone to settle with in the near future.

"I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and that I could be deeply committed to," he shared.

Affleck, which has been open about its fight against alcoholism, recently marked its separation from 2015 and its subsequent divorce from Jennifer Garner, the mother of her three children, to be her "greatest regret", and although there are "many mistakes" of her past that she would love to change, she has accepted that it is time to learn from false steps and move on with her life.

And Affleck hopes that in five years, he will have found happiness in his personal and professional life once again.

When asked where he looked in 2025, the 47-year-old man replied: "Within five years, Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his children three and a half days a week, and has made three or four films that they are interesting to him, they directed two of those he is proud of and they are in a healthy, stable, loving and committed relationship. "

"I really prepared for that, didn't I?" he joked. "Better do it now!"