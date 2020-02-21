Bella Thorne uses witchcraft to heal from trauma after sexual abuse as a child

Wenn

The former actress of & # 39; Shake It Up & # 39 ;, who was sexually abused from the age of six until adolescence, hopes to cure her childhood trauma by practicing magic.

Bella Thorne admitted to practice witchcraft. The former Disney star revealed in Alex Kazemi's book "Pop Magick" that he used magic to deal with his childhood trauma that came from sexual abuse.

"I want to heal. This book should help me on my treacherous path to understand me better," said the 22-year-old actress.

According to Rose McGowan In his prologue of the book, magic is not always bad. It is "the art of using the natural forces that surround us to achieve change," he said. "I defend change. That is what this book does. It brings change: change of thought, change of action, change of spirit."

Bella Thorne was raised by a single mother. Her Cuban father died in 2007 and she has three brothers. He worked as a child actress to support his family.

In 2018, Bella talked about being annoyed when she was a child. "I was sexually abused and growing physically from the day I can remember until I was 14 … when I finally had the courage to close my door at night and sit next to her. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again, "he wrote on Instagram.

In a 2019 interview, he revealed that the abuse began when he was six years old. He did not identify his abuser but said it was a classic example of Stockholm syndrome. "When you grow up with someone and you don't know what's wrong, it's a daily occurrence, it's not a big deal," he said.

She identified herself as pansexual after originally dating as bisexual in 2016 and again in 2018. "I didn't know. Someone explained it to me," he said. "You like what you like. It doesn't have to be a girl or a boy or … you know, a he, a she, a this or that. It's literally, you like personality, as if you were a being."