Becky G blames social media culture for facing Jennifer Lopez against Shakira

The singer of & # 39; Mayores & # 39; He expresses his thoughts when asked about the way in which Super Bowl trolls compared the two creators of Latin successes after their performance at the halftime show.

Becky G I wasn't a fan of the way Super Bowl trolls faced Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira against each other after their impressive halftime show.

The couple made history as the first Latin couple to head the world-famous event, and was widely praised for their high octane interpretations of some of their most famous songs.

However, for every fan who congratulated Jennifer and Shakira, there was one who hit them by comparing them to each other, and Becky didn't like seeing that.

"We are all different, and we all have different stories of how we get to where we are. We all have different styles. We all run different races," he told Entertainment Tonight. "As an artist, I grew up looking at them and listening to both of them, and I love them both as much as the other. Obviously, I think it's something that social networks and the culture of social networks and media in general, is their job. .but it's not fair (compare them). "