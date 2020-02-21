Bear wanders yards in the Los Angeles suburb near the mountains

MONROVIA, California – A bear wandered through a suburb at the foot of Los Angeles on Friday, attracting curious spectators and media.

The bear slowly wandered the streets and backyards in Monrovia, which is at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The Monrovia Police Department said officers were watching and that state Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel were called to the neighborhood.

It was believed that it was the same bear seen a day earlier in Monrovia, where it is not uncommon for animals to leave the vast forest over the city.

The city’s bears safety website points out that bears emerge from winter dens and return to the foothills in search of food when the weather warms.

That typically occurs in spring, but the winter of southern California has been very mild. Temperatures rose to 80 degrees (26.6 degrees Celsius) in the San Gabriel Valley on Thursday.

Monrovia's most famous bear was Samson the Hot Tub Bear, who liked swimming pools in the 1990s. He was finally sent to live in the Orange County Zoo.