Bear Spotted Roaming Monrovia A second day in a row – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A bear was seen early on Friday, sniffing around trash cans and houses in Monrovia, a day after a bear was reported at Mayflower Elementary School.

The bear was seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Mayflower Avenue, the same street where Mayflower Elementary School is located.

The bear seemed not to care about the various news vehicles and photographers who followed him as he roamed the sidewalks and visited the porch of a house in Highland Place.

Jake Reiner of CBS2 / KCAL9 said the bear was very close to the curious, but that he has not been aggressive at all.

