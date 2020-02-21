Azealia Banks tells those who hate that they criticize their homage to the smoke of pop that they & # 39; die of AIDS & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLfd2824233b06cc25ad5d3da9d91eca4f11% %MINIFYHTMLfd2824233b06cc25ad5d3da9d91eca4f12%

In a response to a user who questions her sincerity, the female master of ceremonies writes: "I hate how you always get hooked on your selfishness thinking that someone in the word gives a shit for you."

Azealia Banks It is among the stars that pay homage to Pop Smoke After his death. In her Instagram account, the teacher uploaded several photos of the murdered rapper to honor him, although some of his followers did not appreciate his action.

Obviously, Azealia would not only let her enemies say what they wanted. Under one of his posts, a user questioned his sincerity: "Girl, why do you do this with each artist who dies … as if he was sure that you really cared a lot before he died, right?" Rapper "Anna Wintour" did not take the comment lightly and replied: "Suck twenty whores and die. I hate how you always take your selfishness thinking that someone in the word gives something ** k about you because you like f ** k in you a ** ".

He concluded his long clapback by saying: "N *** a you AINT S ** T".

But that was not the only comment he answered. In a response to another user who said: "You tried …", she simply told him / her to "die of AIDS." However, Azealia then deleted his two comments.

Despite that, people have already captured their comments on the screen and shared them online, which led to the violent reaction of other users of social networks. "IDGAF what someone says I can't stand … It makes me nervous," said one, and another warned him: "Wanting someone sick will only come back to you." Someone else wrote: "She may be upset, but this was not the way to handle things."

Some others disagreed with her choice of words, especially because she used homophobic insults in her clapback. "Homophobic and transphobic blacks are as cruel in every way as racist whites. Don't tell me," one individual wrote. Meanwhile, another said: "She needs her medications … She is angry with life, poor her!"