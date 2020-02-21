Authorities announce the U-M hotline as part of a doctor's inappropriate sexual behavior investigation – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Officials have announced a new hotline for any former patient of Dr. Robert Anderson.

Anderson is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior during his time as a soccer team doctor.

He retired in 2003 after 35 years and died in 2008.

The university asks any former athlete with information to come forward.

"It is vital that people introduce themselves and alert us to misconduct, past or present, so that we can take action," said Rick Fitzgerald, a spokesman for U of M.

U of M officials say the first time they heard of any accusation was in 2018.

As of Thursday afternoon, six people filed claims against Anderson.

