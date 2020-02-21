Australia Women vs India Women – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML27506bb1b0730d7b1e94af8a3742ab2511% %MINIFYHTML27506bb1b0730d7b1e94af8a3742ab2512%

The hosts and favorites Australia crashed with a 17-run loss against India in the inaugural game of the T20 Women's World Cup.

The Meg Lanning team, looking for a fifth title with a record, would have had confidence in the intermediate stage in Sydney, having limited India to 132-4.

But the southern stars collapsed from 55-1 to 115 in total, as Poonam Yadav, who spun his leg in India, took 4-19 and received a lost catch from completing a hat-trick.

Alyssa Healy (51 of 35 balls) hit half a century above, but Ashleigh Gardner (36 of 26) was the only other batter in Australia to double figures, as India ran out of convincing winners.

Yadav was vital in that, catching Healy from his own bowling ball after being dispatched by six and then firing Rachael Haynes (6) and Ellyse Perry (0) from successive deliveries.

The 28-year-old found Jess Jonassen's outer edge from the hat-trick ball, but wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia spilled the catch in an impeccable display behind the stumps.

Deepti Sharma (49th) had lifted India beyond 130 after Australia initially separated its opponents from a heartbreaking start when teenager Shafali Verma (29) helped her team reach 40-0 four times.

Then, India lost three wickets for six races, including Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (2) strangely, as he failed with a wild blow against Jonassen after the fold was torn off and then was perplexed when the ball bounced off the goalkeeper's knee. from Australia Healy.

Sharma found support in Jemima Rodrigues (26), the couple got 53 for the fourth wicket, but that save seemed to be in vain when Healy ran to a ball 34 of fifty, in which he hit seven limits.

However, when Healy and Lanning (5) stumbled, Australia's entries crumbled, with Perry for a golden duck and India's victory sealed when Megan Schutt ran out of the penultimate ball of the game.