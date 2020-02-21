Assange's lawyers will seek asylum in France for whistleblowers | News

%MINIFYHTML72a7bba8f50f8dc72e80275680b6b1a111% %MINIFYHTML72a7bba8f50f8dc72e80275680b6b1a112%

Paris France – Julian Assange's European legal team has said he intends to seek political asylum in France for the complainant, days before his US extradition trial begins in London.

"We will ask to meet (French President Emmanuel Macron) in the next few days, if not in the next few hours," Assange's French lawyer, Eric Dupond-Moretti, told reporters during a press conference.

"France is the homeland of human rights," he added.

Assange spent three years living in France, from 2007 to 2010, and his youngest son still lives in the country with his mother.

The French government previously denied a 2015 asylum request from Assange, after it published an open letter in Le Monde asking President Francois Hollande for refugee status.

At that time, the government said Assange's situation "did not present an immediate danger."

The founder of WikiLeaks was arrested in London last April, after being evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy, ​​where he had spent more than seven years hiding to avoid extradition to Sweden on rape charges.

Assange's lawyers said they now feared for the life of the 48-year-old Australian citizen, citing health concerns and alleged human rights violations in prison.

"In my entire career as a lawyer, I have never seen such a systematic violation of victims' rights," said Baltasar Garzón, Spanish head of the European legal team at Assange.

Assange is fighting his extradition to the United States for more than 18 criminal charges, 17 of which are subject to the country's Espionage Law.

He is accused of helping former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning publish hundreds of classified documents from the State Department. If he is extradited, he could face up to 175 years in jail in the United States.

Those who support Assange insist that the charges have nothing to do with espionage and pose a threat to journalists and press freedom worldwide.

"(Assange) has made an incredible contribution to journalism, and we must defend it," Christophe Deloire, general secretary of Reporters Without Borders, told Al Jazeera.

The Paris-based NGO launched a petition against the extradition of Assange, stating that the charges set a "dangerous precedent,quot; for journalists who publish classified information of public interest.

Assange's lawyers also reiterated the claims of a member of his UK defense team that a member of the Trump administration offered him forgiveness in exchange for publicly denying any Russian involvement in the hacking of Democratic emails during the election of 2016.

The White House has denied the claim, but Garzon said the team will provide "documentary evidence,quot; at the extradition hearing that begins on February 24.

Assange's father, John Shipton, who was also present at Thursday's press conference, said he was still fearing for his son's life.

"Julian is now 10 years in arbitrary detention, it is incomprehensible," Shipton said. "I cannot understand why he is still in prison for my life. He has not committed any crime."