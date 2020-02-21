Apple granted a temporary restraining order against Tim Cook's stalker

Apple won a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly stalked and harassed CEO Tim Cook and other company executives.

According to court documents discovered by OneZeroIt's Dave GershgornRakesh "Rocky,quot; Sharma began calling Apple executives and leaving voice messages "disturbing." That behavior intensified last December when Sharma invaded Cook's property in Palo Alto, trying to deliver flowers and a bottle of champagne in hand, according to court documents. Sharma had supposedly entered through "a closed door without permission." He entered the second time in January in the same way and rang Cook's doorbell.

The Palo Alto Police Department did not arrest Sharma as he had left the property before they arrived.

Sharma allegedly threatened violence against Apple executives, according to reports, "I don't use ammunition, but I know people who do."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear if Sharma had hired a lawyer at the time of publication.

According to NBC News, Sharma was ordered to stay away from the company's headquarters, Cook, his property and other Apple executives. The restraining order will take effect until March 3, the same day a hearing on the case is scheduled.