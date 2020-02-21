Annie Murphy of Schitt & # 39; s Creek gets an amazing new role

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
AMC goes a little Alexis.
Annie Murphy, known as the incredibly traveled Alexis Rose in Schitt & # 39; s Creek, the next concert has landed a lot. She will play Allison, the protagonist Kevin Can F *** Himself, a dark comedy about a typical situation comedy wife who escapes her typical situation comedy wife's life and "discovers her anger."
By AMC "Kevin Can F *** Himself try the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the comedy wife (Murphy). He seems to break the television convention and ask what the world is like through his eyes. Alternating between the realism of a single camera and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform each other by imagining what happens when the wife of the situation comedy escapes its confines and takes the lead in her own life. "
The series, created by Valerie Armstrong, will consist of episodes lasting eight hours. Rashida Jones Y Will McCormack Serve as executive producers. Craig DiGregorio It will serve as showrunner.
The show has been in process for a while, and seems to be at least a little inspired by Kevin can wait, the CBS comedy starring Kevin James who killed Kevin's wife without ceremonies, played by Erinn Hayesand brought Leah Remini (Kevin James's ex-comedy wife) to replace her. The show was canceled after a season without a wife.
Schitt & # 39; s Creek He is currently in his sixth and final season in Pop, with Alexis deepening a career in public relations after a successful trick related to the crow at the premiere of the film related to his mother's crow.
"Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability to both interpret comedy and break your heart. She is the perfect person for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to bring to life the brilliant vision of creator Valerie Armstrong," he said. Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "Opening the conventions of the,quot; classic "American situation comedy to expose what swirls beneath, in this highly creative and entertaining way, is the kind of story we are very excited to tell at AMC."
Schitt & # 39; s Creek airs on Tuesdays in Pop.