Annie Murphy of Schitt & # 39; s Creek gets an amazing new role

AMC goes a little Alexis.

%MINIFYHTML9d487501223fab4f31603e5c88c3198913% %MINIFYHTML9d487501223fab4f31603e5c88c3198914%

Annie Murphy, known as the incredibly traveled Alexis Rose in Schitt & # 39; s Creek, the next concert has landed a lot. She will play Allison, the protagonist Kevin Can F *** Himself, a dark comedy about a typical situation comedy wife who escapes her typical situation comedy wife's life and "discovers her anger."

%MINIFYHTML9d487501223fab4f31603e5c88c3198915% %MINIFYHTML9d487501223fab4f31603e5c88c3198916%

By AMC "Kevin Can F *** Himself try the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the comedy wife (Murphy). He seems to break the television convention and ask what the world is like through his eyes. Alternating between the realism of a single camera and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform each other by imagining what happens when the wife of the situation comedy escapes its confines and takes the lead in her own life. "

The series, created by Valerie Armstrong, will consist of episodes lasting eight hours. Rashida Jones Y Will McCormack Serve as executive producers. Craig DiGregorio It will serve as showrunner.