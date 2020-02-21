Analyzing key points of the CBA proposal – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLea9537fac38482160a0dbcdb8749b17511% %MINIFYHTMLea9537fac38482160a0dbcdb8749b17512%

Thirteen thoughts on the NFL collective bargaining agreement, which was approved by the teams on Thursday and transmitted to the union:

one) It was never going to be easy, right? The approval of the teams was not going to be followed immediately by the rubber sealing of the players. On Friday morning, the NFL Network reported that the NFLPA executive committee had voted 6-5 to not recommend the proposal and the board vote of 32 team representatives was postponed.

two) In a statement, the NFLPA said it "expects to meet with NFL management next week." That's better than just saying "There is no deal,quot;, and then stealing about it. The union launched its fact sheet on Thursday night, which allowed everyone to assimilate the key points of the proposal.

3) I like the option that players are paid for 34 weeks instead of the standard 17 weeks and, since I like the regular season and playoff football, I have 17 games (it won't be this year) and the field of Playoffs will expand to 14 teams (probably this year).

4) The ticket plan for the 10-game season was crucial for the owners, be it a preseason / nine regular seasons or two preseason / eight regular seasons. In that sense, this CBA will be the status quo.

5) The three-game preseason is still too long. I would expect coaches to play with their starters only in the second preseason game, giving them 25-30 snapshots of adjustment before Week 1. The CBA proposal allows four joint practices, which can fit into two sets of practices (two workouts each one) )

6) In a 17-game model, when will the season begin? The NFL is currently against starting the season before Labor Day. That would push the playoffs in mid-January and the Super Bowl in mid-February. It has been speculated for years that the NFL wants to take advantage of a mid-February sports calendar that is empty, except for the Daytona 500 and the NBA and NHL Star Games.

7) In the new playoff format, Wild Card Weekend will be amazing: triple headlines on Saturdays and Sundays (probably at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., Denver time). The disadvantage for the teams is that only the main seed says goodbye. That means that No. 2 Kansas City would have had to receive No. 7 Pittsburgh in 2019 instead of having the weekend off.

8) I looked back at the last eight appearances in the Broncos playoffs (2003-05 and 2011-15) to see how the 14-team format would have impacted them. In 2005, the second-seeded Broncos would have had to face No. 7 Kansas City in round 1. And in 2014, the second-seeded Broncos would have had to host a No. 7 team that went 9-7 (Buffalo, Houston, Kansas City or the tiebreaker-based Chargers).

9) Well-paid veteran players will understandably disagree with a $ 250,000 limit placed on Game 17 salaries. But the other side is the $ 100,000 salary increase for newbies, followed by $ 50,000 in 2021 and $ 45,000 each year after that.

10) Having an emergency offensive lineman ready to play, like quarterback No. 3 in the old days, is a smart move because it means teams won't have to put a tight end or defensive lineman in the game along the line. Or in case of emergency.

eleven) The fifth-year options system for first-round selections is being reviewed. Currently, if a team chooses a player's fifth year option, that salary is guaranteed only for injuries. Under the new CBA, you will be fully guaranteed if it is exercised. That may put more first-round selections on the market after four years if the teams are not committed to them.

12) The new CBA will benefit marginal players because the size of the practice team will increase from 10 to 12 players and those players will earn a minimum of $ 10,500 per week.

13) Finally, drug policy. A great victory for the players. The test window is reduced from four months to two weeks at the beginning of the training camp. Players cannot be suspended for a failed test. The number of players tested is reduced. And the nanogram limit increases from 35 to 150.