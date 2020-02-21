Analysis: It is time for Germany to face its far-right problem | Extreme right news

In the afternoon of February 19, nine people were shot dead in two separate shisha rooms in Hanau, a city near Frankfurt in the state of Hesse. Several more were injured. The victims are not of German ethnicity. After the investigations that revealed the racist worldview of the alleged author, the authorities announced that they would treat the crime as a terrorist attack of the extreme right.

The attack was the last sign of the worrying rise of extreme right wing extremism in Germany. Meanwhile, the political establishment's weak response to the murders once again demonstrated Germany's inability to accept and face the growing threat facing its citizens and residents.

%MINIFYHTML15a6fe942f85964607ec45710fc6b2eb11% %MINIFYHTML15a6fe942f85964607ec45710fc6b2eb12%

The suspect, Tobias R, a 43-year-old German, was found dead in his apartment, where police also discovered his 72-year-old mother's body. According to German media reports, the suspect published videos and texts online in which he promoted conspiracy, misogyny and racism theories. He allegedly claimed that a small secret elite is ruling the world, praised German supremacy and called for the extermination of several population groups.

Tobias R's actions surprised and saddened many in Germany. Both citizens and local, state and federal politicians publicly condemned the attack and expressed their pain and solidarity with the victims.

The mayor of Hanau, Claus Kaminsky (of the Social Democratic Party, or SPD) called it a "terrible night,quot; that "will certainly keep us worried for a long time and remain in sad memory." Hesse Interior Minister Peter Beuth (of the Christian Democratic Union, or CDU) condemned the act as "an attack on our open society." The federal government showed concern when Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech: "Racism is poison."

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also condemned the attack and expressed his deep pain. "The vast majority of people in Germany condemn this act and all forms of racism, hatred and violence. We will not stop defending peaceful coexistence in our country," he said.

However, peaceful coexistence is increasingly fragile in Germany. In fact, the tragedy of Hanau is only the last of a wave of conspiracies and far-right attacks that we witness in the country.

In 2011, the coincidental discovery of a terrorist network called the National Socialist Metro caused public outrage. The members of the group had committed fatal shootings in Germany and managed to avoid detection for several years.

In 2017, police arrested a German army lieutenant for planning attacks on politicians. It was soon revealed that he had also registered as a Syrian refugee with a false name and planned to carry out attacks to generate more hatred against refugees.

In 2018, eight members of the Freital neo-Nazi terrorist group, from a city near Dresden, a stronghold of the far right, were convicted of crimes related to terrorism, including attacks on refugee shelters.

Police arrested several men in October 2018 who committed racist crimes and now face trial over the formation of a right-wing terrorist organization called Revolution Chemnitz.

In June 2019, a neo-Nazi murdered Walter Luebcke, a politician at the Hesse CDU known for his support of Merkel's refugee policy.

In October 2019, on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, an uncompromising right-wing broadcast live his attempt to attack in a synagogue in the city of Halle, in eastern Germany. After unable to enter the synagogue, he shot a spectator and killed a man in a kebab shop.

The city of Dresden declared a "Nazi emergency,quot; in November 2019. The city council backed a resolution describing the emergence of "anti-democratic, anti-pluralist, discriminatory and far-right positions that include violence."

Last week, police arrested twelve members of a far-right terrorist cell, which is believed to have concrete plans to attack mosques in 10 German states with the aim of starting a racial war.

In Germany, visible and violent cases of right-wing extremism are often treated as isolated incidents. Following attacks like the one we witnessed on Wednesday, most politicians and media personalities express their surprise and surprise. But for many minorities in Germany and those who perceive themselves as "migratory background," the terrorist attack in Hanau was not necessarily a surprise.

Racism spreads throughout Germany, but it rarely appears on the front page or provokes responses from politicians, unless an extremist goes on a spree. Minorities experience racism in their daily lives. They live with a constant fear of being subjected to racist violence.

The situation worsened significantly after the far-right political party AfD (Alternative for Germany) came to fame in 2017. In the 2017 federal elections, AfD became the third largest party in Germany after winning 94 seats in the Bundestag (the German Federal Federal Parliament). By establishing itself as an important political force in Germany, the anti-immigrant populist party made racist incitement and hate speech more socially acceptable. Through his overtly racist and dehumanizing rhetoric, he introduced extreme right-wing dynamics into the mainstream politics, amplifying the voice of the dissatisfied white German and extending the limits of hate speech.

Over time, Muslims, Arabs, Turks and others of origin from the Middle East and Africa became targets of discrimination and racial abuse. Despite Germany's persistent efforts to enlighten its society about the horrors of the Holocaust, the Jews also began to experience more racist harassment and hatred.

While AfD certainly played a leading role in creating the toxic environment that paved the way for Wednesday's attack, it cannot be held responsible for the rise of extreme right-wing extremism in Germany alone.

In response to Hanau's attack, the president of the Central Committee of Jews, Josef Schuster, blamed the authorities, claiming that the danger arising from right-wing extremism has been "minimized and neglected,quot; in Germany. Police and the judiciary have turned a blind eye to right-wing extremism for too long, Schuster said.

In fact, the presence and expansion of organized groups of the extreme right have often been appeased and denied by established politicians. Particularly in the eastern parts of the country, where the extreme right has been constantly strong, long before the formation of AfD, the ruling parties minimized and sometimes completely denied the dangers derived from the extreme right. Sometimes, they themselves have become involved in right-wing populism, in an attempt to attract voters. In fact, in some parts of the country, the borders between the center-right and the extreme right are fluid.

Two weeks ago, in the parliament of the German state of Thuringia, the candidate of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), Thomas Kemmerich, was elected prime minister with the votes of the liberals, the CDU and the AfD, marking the first time since 1945 that a German state had a prime minister backed by the extreme right. AfD supported Kemmerich to prevent the formation of a government by leftist parties. Kemmerich happily accepted AfD's support.

Kemmerich's rise to power with the support of the extreme right caused outrage in Berlin. After strong criticism, Kemmerich announced his resignation. While this open collaboration between the center-right and the extreme right was seen by many in the political elite as the breaking of a taboo, an unfortunate single incident, it was actually the natural result of a broader problem.

The continued success of AfD has complicated the formation of coalitions in Germany. With the two main parties constantly losing voters, in many places traditional coalitions became unreachable, paving the way for the far-right party to become the "king maker."

Many politicians who expressed their shock at the senseless violence we witnessed in Hanau were unable to counter AfD's attempts to make racist, hateful and discriminatory views more acceptable. Instead of declaring AfD's rhetoric unacceptable, they advanced their own position to the right, for fear of losing votes.

In expressions of pain and solidarity, thousands of Germans held vigils inside and outside Hanau after Wednesday's deadly attack. Politicians also continue to express their outrage. They are eager to show the world that right-wing extremism has no place in German society. There is no reason to suspect his sincerity.

But condemning the shooting will do little to help those who have lived in the country knowing that they are potential victims. Thoughts and prayers cannot save lives, but actions can. In order for Germany to avoid future tragedies, its leaders must accept that right-wing extremism is part of German society and admit its failures in confronting it.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.