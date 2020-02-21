An AI developed a new antibiotic that could save the day – BGR

Modern medicine has a big problem, and it derives from the excessive use of antibiotics. For years, doctors have feared that the antibiotics they rely on to eliminate infections would begin to fail, as new infections called "superbugs,quot; found a way to avoid them. That has already begun to happen, and the arms race between dangerous microorganisms and scientists is fought every day.

Now, a team of MIT researchers has developed a new type of antibiotic that can work against antibiotic-resistant infections. Well, the researchers themselves didn't develop it … they told a computer to do it for them, and it worked.

Using a computer model capable of calculating the numbers of tens of millions of chemical compounds in a fraction of the time it would take a team of human scientists to perform the same task, the AI ​​system identified a series of antibiotic candidates that appear to be very promising

"We wanted to develop a platform that would allow us to harness the power of artificial intelligence to usher in a new era of antibiotic discovery," said James Collins, lead author of the study, in a statement. "Our approach revealed this incredible molecule that is possibly one of the most potent antibiotics ever discovered."

One of the candidate antibiotics has already proven potentially useful against some of the most dangerous bacteria in the tests. It is already known that some of the bacteria that the new antibiotic attacked successfully are resistant to the most common antibiotics, suggesting that the new drug could be a secret weapon for doctors fighting deadly diseases.

Image source: Oleksiy Maksymenko / imageBROKER / Shutterstock