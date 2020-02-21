Amazon eliminates products that claim to cure coronavirus – Latest news

The e-commerce giant Amazon warned sellers that it is removing product listings from the platform that claim to cure the new coronavirus.

With the spread of the coronavirus to more than two dozen countries and the total death toll in mainland China that exceeds 2,000, fighting the wrong information about the virus has become a great challenge.



In addition, some vendors are even trying to capitalize on fears of the virus by making false claims.

According to a report published on CNBC on Thursday, Amazon, in one case, warned a vendor that it would remove its list of surgical facial masks for making "unapproved medical marketing claims."

But despite the warning to outside merchants this week, a quick search by CNBC led to several examples of products that seemed to ignore these rules, including disinfectant sprays and cleaners that claimed to "kill,quot; the coronavirus.

The charge of hosting products that claim to "kill,quot; the coronavirus arose after the platform dealt with accusations of hosting unsafe, counterfeit and even expired products.

Amazon reportedly was one of several technology companies that had discussed with the World Health Organization about measures to combat erroneous information about the spread of coronavirus on their platforms.