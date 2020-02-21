Amanda Seales tells the additional hostess to "stop,quot; while trying to face the real co-hosts against each other and the fans live for the moment

Amanda Seales is the latest addition to the talk show The Real on Fox. The hosts have been celebrating their 1000th episode since the beginning of this week.

Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai and Amanda Seales met to meet Extra.

Amanda brings a great deal of knowledge and perspective along with comedy to the circle of culturally diverse women. For multiple episodes, Amanda and Jeannie debated passionately about issues they disagree with.

Jennifer Lahmers of Extra TV went wrong for the first time when she called Seales a "rookie,quot; for the cast. That's because before officially joining the ladies, she was in multiple episodes in a guest place, so she doesn't feel like she's new at all.

Lahmers' second attack was when she said that the star of Insecure and Jeannie "bump into each other."

That was when Amanda told Jennifer to "stop,quot; and then proceeded to teach her how things work there.

& # 39; Do you know what? We are not hitting heads. I think it is very, very important, especially at a table with different women, to clearly delineate the difference between having a difference of opinion instead of crashing heads. You'll know when I'm bumping heads because when I bump heads, it's just going to be a standing head. "

Then he hugged Mai, who agreed: "As you can see, there are still two."

The spectators who noticed the moment were living for it.

When Shade Room republished the clip, a person intervened to say: "People always confuse,quot; angry black woman "with,quot; very stubborn black woman "

Another added: "I love how he reviewed it professionally."

A third said: "I want to say that I am not really a fan of Amanda, but at least she told him because she was discreet because she was out of chance for no reason."

This person intervened with: ‘I really think she and Jeannie are closer, since they have different perspectives. They always rely on each other. "

What do you think about the epic moment?



