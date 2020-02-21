Amanda Seales met an "extra,quot; TV host after an awkward exchange

%MINIFYHTML77ec19edf348e387696c311478b138c711% %MINIFYHTML77ec19edf348e387696c311478b138c712%

If "don't come for me unless I have sent you for you,quot; were a person, it would be Amanda Seales. Chile, things got awkward in a recent episode of "Extra,quot; with show co-host Jennifer Lahmers and Amanda Seales when the cast of "The Real,quot; appeared to celebrate their 1000th episode.

As we all know, Amanda is the newest permanent co-host of The Real and has only been with the team for just over a month. That was something Lahmers awkwardly pointed out to Amanda, who clearly rubbed her the wrong way.

Amanda laughed and the video of the awkward exchange showed that Amanda's co-host, Loni Love, comforted her by squeezing her hand.

After overcoming that small obstacle, Lahmers addressed Amanda a question, suggesting that he had "hit,quot; a few times since he joined The Real with his other co-host Jeannie Mai.

Well, at that time, it seemed that Amanda was tired of the Extra host trying and proceeded to gather her. Watch the full video below:

Amanda shared the awkward exchange along with the following subtitle: “She tried. Don't come for me unless I send you for you. I am not hostile I am passionate Happy month of black history.

In other words, Amanda basically said that she and Jeannie have different views on the problems does not mean that they are not great or that their arguments are personal.

Roommates, what did you think of Amanda's answer? Let us know!