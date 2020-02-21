Amanda Bynes publishes video with her new fiance, apologizes for calling ugly celebrities

Less than a week after announcing that she was committed to the love of her life, Amanda Bynes has introduced her Instagram fans to her fiancé, Paul Michael. the What I like about you alum posted a video of herself with Michael on Thursday, and in the clip she presents it before revealing that she is a sober year.

"Hello everyone, this is Paul my fiance," says Michael, 33, "What's up!"

"I am so lucky, as you can see, he is absolutely beautiful. He is also the best person on the face of the earth," said Bynes. "I just wanted to post a video to apologize to everyone I called ugly on Twitter. At that time I felt so ugly and it was very difficult for me to express myself at that time because I was very high and now I have been sober for more than a year. Same with Paul.

He finished his message by telling his fans that he loved them and is now very happy. the She is the man Star says he feels he has what is his, and that is Michael.

As fans know, Bynes has made headlines in recent years due to his struggle with addiction and mental health problems. In 2013, Bynes insulted close friends and numerous celebrities on Twitter by calling them ugly, including Drake, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna, Jay-Z, RuPaul and Barack and Michelle Obama.

As Bynes seems to be taking positive steps in his personal life, he is also looking to get back to work and make good use of his new Fahion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) title. He registered with fans in his Instagram story earlier this week, and Bynes shared his desire to design his own fashion collection.

Bynes said he was having lunch with his FIDM advisor and hoped to design his own line. He added that he hoped that his new collection will be available online in the near future.

Amanda Bynes did not give more details about her new fashion line, but it has incredible potential. His FIDM advisor, Kathi Gilber, told him Paper magazine after Bynes graduated with her Associate Degree in Merchandise Product Development Art, that the actress was a student that all instructors loved.

“The instructors love her. Love her, ”Gilbert said, adding that the teachers“ wished that all her students could be like her; She is intelligent, she participates in class, she is an amazing student. "

After graduation, experts said We weekly Bynes was very well and working on herself, and took time off to focus on her well-being when she entered rehabilitation in April 2019.

A source said that Bynes had spent her time reading, exercising and drawing her clothes line, but she was putting her needs first.



