Amanda Bynes' family forbids her from marrying her fiance who bought her $ 49 ring

According to reports, the family members of the actress of & # 39; Easy A & # 39; they disapprove of their fiance after their engagement with Paul Michael, who bought a cheap ring for her.

Amanda Bynes& # 39; the family plans to block their wedding with their fiance, Paul Michael, since they need to approve the marriage under the terms of their guardianship.

Bynes was first placed under a guardianship in 2013 when she was placed on psychiatric standby for 72 hours due to her erratic behavior, with her mother Lynn's control over medical matters extended for two years in 2018; however, she had control of her finances since 2017.

The former 33-year-old child star recently announced his commitment to Paul, the son of a prominent Los Angeles doctor whom he reportedly met at a meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous, but sources tell TMZ.com that the wedding will not take place soon, as Lynn and other relatives do not approve.

Inside information tells the US gossip website. UU. That the family feels that it is not the best thing for Amanda to marry, and that they have not met Paul, who they fear is unemployed.

According to TMZ, the family is worried that the relationship, which is only a few months old, quickly emerged after another breakup, so it can be a recovery romance.

The post also reports that the ring that the Easy A star showed on Instagram when showing his engagement was bought by Paul from Amazon for $ 49, but that it's fine for not having a real diamond on his finger.