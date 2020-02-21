All evacuees of Coronavirus are released in quarantine at the Travis Air Force base – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML43554ac203a8df390b477561d0ea5da611% %MINIFYHTML43554ac203a8df390b477561d0ea5da612%

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – All 234 people evacuated from China and quarantined at Travis Air Force Base have been released after being released from the new coronavirus, according to officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of USA UU.

Those evacuees were transferred from China by the US Department of State. UU. And they arrived in Travis on February 5 and 7.

They were released in two lots, one on Tuesday and one on Thursday, after a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days, according to CDC spokesman Scott Pauley.

Nationwide, almost all other people who returned to the United States and stayed at military bases during quarantine were also allowed to return to their homes, according to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

Those released do not run the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus because they are not infected, Messonnier said.

However, Travis continues to house 167 people who were transferred back from Japan on Monday after possibly being exposed to the virus while boarding the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Pauley said.

Five other passengers on that ship have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 are waiting for the test results.

All 15 are being treated or monitored at local hospitals, Pauley said.

Japan has reported that two of its citizens boarding the Diamond Princess have died after hiring COVID-19.

In addition, two new cases have been reported in California, one in Humboldt County and one in Sacramento County, according to local public health officials.

The CDC reported on Friday that there are now 34 confirmed cases in the United States, most of them people who were evacuated by the United States from a cruise in Japan over the weekend, Messonnier said.

While the virus is not spreading in the United States at this time, Messonnier said "it is possible and even likely,quot; to do so.

He added that there are currently no vaccines or medications to specifically treat this virus. "We recognize the uncertainty of the current situation," said Messonnier.