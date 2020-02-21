Alamo man arrested for bank robbery in Contra Costa County – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – A 41-year-old man from Alamo was arrested for a one-month robbery in Contra Costa County that allegedly included banks in Lafayette, Orinda and Walnut Creek, authorities said.

Lafayette police said Brendan Gray was being held at the Martinez detention center on three counts of first-degree robbery. He is being held on bail of $ 300,000.

Investigators said Gray was arrested at his home Thursday afternoon. They believe that the wave of robberies began with a robbery on February 1 at Wells Fargo Bank in Walnut Creek.

Gray allegedly continued with robberies on February 12 at Wells Fargo on Moraga Way in Orinda and on February 19 at Wells Fargo in the 3600 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette.

Lafayette police detectives, assisted by the Danville police, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the Walnut Creek police, were able to identify a suspicious vehicle and Gray as the suspect of robberies.

An arrest warrant was obtained and, with the assistance of Walnut Creek police, Gray was arrested without incident.

Lafayette police were asking anyone with additional information about these cases to contact detectives at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234 or send an email to Sergeant Rossberg at [email protected] us. Suggestions can also be sent by email to the Lafayette Police Department at: [email protected]