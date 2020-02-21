Ai Weiwei's new facility sheds light on refugee stories – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is difficult to miss the most recent installation at the Art Institute of Minneapolis. Every inch of the outer pillars are covered with life jackets.

From afar, it simply looks like a bright decoration. But what really involves the six pillars of the Minneapolis Art Institute are thousands of life jackets; an installation by renowned artist Ai Weiwei

Each life jacket tells a different story of migration. "You can't help feeling a little moved when you see all these life jackets worn by royal refugees," said CJ Gronner, a fan of Ai's work. Gronner came to see his last piece, called "Safe Passage."

These life jackets were worn by Syrians and Afghans who fled the war in 2015, who made the dangerous sea voyage to Greece. Life jackets were recovered in 2016 and donated to Ai.

Misty Rowan was one of the many people who came to take pictures on Thursday. She, and many, think that the message of this installation is clear and bold.

“We lose sight of people, humans. So I think it humanizes the discussion we are having, "Rowan said.

This is the first time that the installation of "Safe Passage,quot; is done in the United States. It is part of a larger exhibit at the museum called "When Home Won & # 39; t Let You Stay,quot;, an art collection inspired by immigration and displacement. The exhibition will be at the MIA until May 24.