AGR shares of Airtel, Vodafone-Idea: The government can consider these three things – Latest news

NEW DELHI: The government will seek to strike a balance between compliance with the Supreme Court order on legal quotas, ensuring the health of the sector and the interest of the consumer, said a source.

The government official, who did not wish to be identified, said that the telecommunications companies had already paid around Rs 16,000 crore in AGR fees, and some secured more payments in 7-8 days.

The government will guarantee coordination in three aspects: compliance with the SC order, ensuring the health of the sector and the interest of the client, the source added.

