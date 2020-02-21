A pantsless criminal arrested for breaking into Desert Hot Springs home to make scrambled eggs, eat flan – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 61-year-old offender was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation after police said he broke into a house, took off his pants and prepared breakfast.

Carl Cimino, of Desert Hot Springs, was found Tuesday after the family woke up around 7:30 a.m. and heard someone scream and hit the kitchen counter.

According to the Desert Sun, two 19-year-olds and a 14-year-old boy woke up to the sound of shouting and knocking on the kitchen countertop, and found Cimino in his kitchen making scrambled eggs with ranch dressing and dressing, and eating Flan.

Cimino was arrested with the help of a K-9 about 45 minutes later, without wearing pants and speaking incoherently, according to the newspaper. None of the teenagers were injured and there was no damage to the home. It is believed that Cimino entered the house through an open door.

The three teenagers told the newspaper that they were laughing at the incident after their initial surprise, especially because of the intruder's decision to eat flan that they had bought at a store.

"I would have been angry if I made flan and he ate it," Melanie Rivera told the Sun.

Cimino made his first appearance in court on Thursday, pleading not guilty to a robbery charge. Records show that he was previously charged with theft, domestic violence and danger to children.

The judge ordered him to undergo a psychological evaluation and return to court on April 16.