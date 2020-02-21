A new massive planet that dwarfs Jupiter has just been found lurking nearby – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLe435bf454566b81ccef47d3b2d0c4f5611% %MINIFYHTMLe435bf454566b81ccef47d3b2d0c4f5612%

In our solar system, Jupiter is king. It is much larger than the other planets in our system and absolutely eclipses Earth. But in the grand scheme of things, Jupiter is not really that impressive. It's big, of course, but compared to other gas giants in our neck of the galactic forest, it's just a little friend.

Researchers who use data from the Gaia sky study have identified a gas giant not far from Earth that shames Jupiter. It's not just a little bigger than our nearby gas giant … it's about ten times bigger. Yes, it is huge, and it is only 330 light years from Earth.

The newly discovered planet, known as 2MASS 1155–7919 b, is a newborn in the planetary sense, and orbits its star at a great distance. The star itself is also quite young, and researchers estimate that it is only about five million years old. In comparison, it is believed that our Sun is above 4.6 one billion years.

The discovery gives astronomers the rare opportunity to observe a gas giant in its formative years, revolving around its young star and just beginning its life. Even 10 times the mass of Jupiter is still growing and, ultimately, it will be much larger.

"The dark and cold object we found is very young and only 10 times the mass of Jupiter, which means that we are probably looking at a child planet, perhaps still in the middle of the formation," Annie Dickson-Vandervelde, lead author Of the investigation. he said in a statement.

"Although many other planets have been discovered through the Kepler mission and other similar missions, almost all of them are,quot; old "planets. This is also only the fourth or fifth example of a giant planet so far from its,quot; mother "star, and theorists are struggling to explain how they formed or ended there. "

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / R. Damage (SSC-Caltech)