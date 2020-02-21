A Kenyan painter takes a critical look at China's role in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya – In the painting, one of the 100 on the same subject, the president of China, Xi Jinping, appears as he has done in all the previous ones: a figure larger than life that draws attention to the sweets that He has brought with him.
Dressed in a flowing white clothes, Mr. Xi is surrounded by a crowd of black men, some with bald heads, others with sloppy beards, all looking for the dollars that come out of a briefcase.
The work of the Kenyan artist and painter, Michael Soi, the "China loves Africa,quot; collection questions the guiding principles of Beijing's commitment to Africa, analyzes the role of the leaders of both sides in the configuration of the relationship and examines the consequences for ordinary citizens. The bright acrylic paintings on canvas have proven popular and polarizing and have offered a creative and complex approach to relations between China and Africa.
But on January 2, after six years and 100 pieces, Soi said he was done with the series, having drawn enough attention to the issue.
"I am ready to explore something else," he said in an interview one recent morning in his study at The GoDown Arts Center west of the capital of Kenya, Nairobi. Mr. Soi, 48, has always insisted that his work should be viewed as a social comment, rather than an effort to influence policy formulation.
Mr. Soi said he was inspired by the pieces of reading books, watching local and international television programs and talking to engineers working with the Chinese in Kenya.
"My work generally revolves around what Kenyans do or experience, but I don't want to argue," Soi said. "I am not looking for changes in my work. I document.
China is the largest trading partner of Africa and is the most important player in the infrastructure boom of the continent, financing and building roads, railways, ports and presidential palaces.
But as African governments have sought closer ties with Beijing, many like Soi have become angry against the association, saying it was "unilateral,quot; and amounted to a new form of colonialism.
Western leaders, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week, they warned against the increasing Chinese investments in the continent, saying that they weighed the nations under unsustainable debt burdens.
China's presence in Africa has also caused allegations of corruption, bribery and environmental destruction, along with accusations of racism and discrimination against African citizens. Many have also questioned the commercial viability of large projects financed by China, particularly multi-million dollar railroads in Kenya and Ethiopia.
Given all this, Beijing has insisted that its relationship with African countries is based on political equality and "win-win,quot; economic cooperation, along with mutual assistance in security and solidarity in international affairs.
In his work, Mr. Soi has questioned those premises, describing China as the last of a long line of external powers trying to plunder Africa's natural resources. A painting shows Africa as a woman courted by China, while Western countries, all male figures, look sadly. Another shows the African leaders, all asleep, while the Chinese assume the presidency of the African Union by 2030.
“No one is philanthropic for no apparent reason. All this generosity is suspicious, ”said Mr. Soi. "The bad leadership that exists in Africa is something they knew they could come and capitalize on."
He added: "But let's not forget that African leaders invited China. These corrupt politicians who are interested in mass acquisitions are the ones who brought them here."
Mr. Soi was born in Nairobi in 1972 from a prominent Kenyan artist, Ancent Soi and a mother school teacher. Although he has never married, he has an 11-year-old daughter.
After completing his studies in art and art history at the Creative Arts Center in Nairobi, he began his artistic career in 1995 as a sculptor, and has always used his artwork to make fun of the establishment. His pieces, bright and sober, humorous and scathing, provide a visual diary of the social, economic and political realities facing millions of Kenyans, including widespread corruption among the elite in Kenya, as well as prostitution and the denial that surrounds it.
In his work of art, Mr. Soi regularly uses references to materials and objects that are exclusively from Kenya, such as Tusker beer bottles or Matatu minibuses.
"When I make art from these everyday issues, I am not judging at all," he said. "I am only making a visual diary so that current viewers can see what is happening and young Kenyans in the future will see how others lived in the past and what are the problems that affected them."
Just one year after the start of the "China loves Africa,quot; project, Mr. Soi and other Kenyan artists they were outraged when most of the artists selected to represent Kenya at the Venice Biennale 2015 were Chinese who had never been to Kenya or did not reference it in their art. Kenya's first pavilion at the Biennial, in 2013, was also overwhelmingly Chinese.
In response, Mr. Soi He produced "Shame in Venice," a collection that highlighted corruption and mismanagement that he considers inherent in the relationship between Kenya and China.
"The Chinese came here as gods," said Soi. “They think they can have everything they want, and in many cases they can. But it is important that they know that you cannot come and disrespect people in their own countries. "
As African art thrives worldwide, many artists increasingly use their work to document and question the growing reach of China on the continent. Among them are the Tanzanian cartoonist Godfrey Mwampembwa, popularly known as Gado, and the Ghanaian satirist Bright Tetteh Ackwerh. Novelists, photographers and digital artists, from Zimbabwe to Cameroon, have also devised several expressive ways to examine China's extensive and extensive march through Africa.
And Chinese officials are noticing.
In 2014, Mr. Soi said four Chinese officials came to his study and began talking about how "ungrateful,quot; he was for "everything China is doing for Kenya." Mr. Soi, who visited Hong Kong but not mainland China, said the group handled the paintings found throughout the study and spoiled some of the artworks that were exhibited.
"For me, that was a sign that the Chinese are watching," Soi said. "I have been told on numerous occasions that there are people in the government and at the embassy here in Nairobi who do not like my job."
"The biggest critics of my work are women," Soi acknowledged, adding that many people say he is "obsessed,quot; with the naked female body. But Mr. Soi argues that "patriarchy is alive and well,quot; in Kenya and other African countries, and that "I am following men to tell the story of what kind of society we are."
Soi said that, as the father of a girl, he considered it important to observe these hard and disturbing truths to begin a true conversation about China's role in Africa. When asked if China's investments were mostly good or bad, Mr. Soi said: "We cannot blacklist everything they have done." When you throw corruption and bad management, that's where the problem begins. "
Mr. Soi has said that he has sold 99 of the 100 pieces of "China loves Africa," for an average of $ 3,000 each, and that the works are spread all over the world. He hopes that the pieces will keep the conversation about the relations between China and Africa alive in the future.
"My daughter will pay off the debts we are incurring with China now," he said. "The presence and impact of China will be here with us for a long time."