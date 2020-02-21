A Kenyan painter takes a critical look at China's role in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya – In the painting, one of the 100 on the same subject, the president of China, Xi Jinping, appears as he has done in all the previous ones: a figure larger than life that draws attention to the sweets that He has brought with him.

Dressed in a flowing white clothes, Mr. Xi is surrounded by a crowd of black men, some with bald heads, others with sloppy beards, all looking for the dollars that come out of a briefcase.

%MINIFYHTML2bacd8e84ce71d68f06e090fa3d89df511% %MINIFYHTML2bacd8e84ce71d68f06e090fa3d89df512%

The work of the Kenyan artist and painter, Michael Soi, the "China loves Africa,quot; ​​collection questions the guiding principles of Beijing's commitment to Africa, analyzes the role of the leaders of both sides in the configuration of the relationship and examines the consequences for ordinary citizens. The bright acrylic paintings on canvas have proven popular and polarizing and have offered a creative and complex approach to relations between China and Africa.

But on January 2, after six years and 100 pieces, Soi said he was done with the series, having drawn enough attention to the issue.