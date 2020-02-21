A Florida man pleads guilty to the stabbing death of a college student 40 years ago

%MINIFYHTMLd0c3193001ef3e0410b5985d6ad8908611% %MINIFYHTMLd0c3193001ef3e0410b5985d6ad8908612%

A 62-year-old man whom authorities identified in December as the murderer of a radio intern 40 years ago at Highlands Ranch pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Friday in the Douglas County court.

James Curtis Clanton was arrested in December in connection with the 1980 stabbing of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski, a case that remained cold for decades before the DNA in a secretly hooked beer mug led to a breakthrough last year. . The case is the latest success in the growing field of using genetic tools to solve decades-old crimes.

Clanton will be sentenced on April 10.

Detectives also used semen DNA collected at the scene, connecting Clanton with crime using online genealogy databases and help from private companies.

Pruszynski, a senior at the University of Massachusetts in internships on KHOW radio in Denver, had only been in the state for a few weeks when she was murdered.

He did not return home on January 16, 1980. His body was discovered thrown into a field the next day, with nine stab wounds on his back and evidence that he had been repeatedly raped.

The case baffled researchers for decades until DNA progress. Around Thanksgiving last year, detectives followed Clanton to a bar in Florida, secretly snatching his empty beer mug to collect his DNA.

The DNA coincided with a sample taken from the crime scene.

"Due to the tireless and outstanding efforts of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and United Data Connect, the resolution of a horrible sexual assault and murder in a desolate part of our county four decades ago ended in 15 minutes inside a room of the court this morning, "George Brauchler, the 18th district attorney of the Judicial District, said in a press release.