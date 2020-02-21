Home Local News A Florida man pleads guilty to the stabbing death of a college...

A Florida man pleads guilty to the stabbing death of a college student 40 years ago

By
Matilda Coleman



A 62-year-old man whom authorities identified in December as the murderer of a radio intern 40 years ago at Highlands Ranch pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Friday in the Douglas County court.

James Curtis Clanton was arrested in December in connection with the 1980 stabbing of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski, a case that remained cold for decades before the DNA in a secretly hooked beer mug led to a breakthrough last year. . The case is the latest success in the growing field of using genetic tools to solve decades-old crimes.

Clanton will be sentenced on April 10.

Detectives also used semen DNA collected at the scene, connecting Clanton with crime using online genealogy databases and help from private companies.

Pruszynski, a senior at the University of Massachusetts in internships on KHOW radio in Denver, had only been in the state for a few weeks when she was murdered.

