A couple recovers the rent after a teenager finds $ 1,200 in parking – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– An honest worker from a grocery store helped a Michigan family stay at home, returning an envelope full of cash that he found in the parking lot.

Mike Mitchell, 19, was picking up cars at a Kroger store in Commerce Township when he found the envelope on the ground near a storm drain, WDIV reported.

"Being a curious individual, I looked inside," he said.

Mitchell found $ 1,200 in cash inside.

"This is not mine, so I will not take it," he said.

Mitchell brought the money and an envelope with the name of a couple to Willie Thomas, who worked at the customer service desk. In 10 minutes, a woman approached the desk. Thomas asked him what his name was and discovered that it was his money.

"When he told me that someone had delivered the envelope, I was so happy," Amanda Grover said tearfully.

Amanda and Terry Grover said they had brought the cash to the store to buy money orders to pay the rent that same day. But Terry dropped the envelope when he got out of the car.

The couple bought for about 30 minutes before realizing that the envelope was missing. When they went to the customer service counter to see if it had been delivered, they recovered their money and had the opportunity to thank Mitchell.

"There is no bad bone in his body. He deserves all the recognition he receives," said Amanda.

The couple offered Mitchell a reward of $ 40. At first he refused, saying he couldn't accept tips. But his store manager convinced him to take the money.

“We live in a world where honesty is hard to find. I care what is right. That's why I returned the money, "Mitchell said.