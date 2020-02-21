7-Acre Fire brush burning in Brentwood unincorporated content – Up News Info San Francisco

BRENTWOOD (Up News Info SF) – No structure was damaged by a forest fire that burned about seven acres on Friday afternoon near Deer Valley Road in Brentwood not incorporated before being contained, fire officials said.

The fire, reported around 2:30 p.m. It was burning along the 9000 block of Deer Valley Road near Briones Valley Road, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The East Contra Costa and Contra Costa fire districts have equipment on the scene, along with Cal Fire and a helicopter that provides support.

The East Contra Costa Fire District tweeted that the fire had been contained on approximately seven acres around 4:30 p.m.

# Deer Fire (end) Deer Valley Rd, west of the Brentwood community. (Against Costa County) is now 100% contained in 7 acres. pic.twitter.com/Ats4qRIRIK – CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) February 22, 2020

The cause of the fire seems to be accidental, a spokesman said. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

