6 family resorts that are worth it

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

%MINIFYHTMLa857b63c43075c7b13fec17a170c280c13% %MINIFYHTMLa857b63c43075c7b13fec17a170c280c14%

Spring break is almost here, which means it's time to start planning family vacations. Of course, a girl's trip is always fun, but it is essential to spend quality time with the family, and leaving the city together can help create special memories that will last a lifetime.

%MINIFYHTMLa857b63c43075c7b13fec17a170c280c15% %MINIFYHTMLa857b63c43075c7b13fec17a170c280c16%

And while theme parks like Universal Studios (whose new epic Harry Potter attraction opens this summer at Universal Orlando Resort) and Disney (whose Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge opens this summer at Disneyland) are always popular family destinations, we look for hidden gems that achieve the perfect balance of sun fun for children and maximum relaxation for adult people.

Whether you want to stay in the US UU. Or venture to Europe or the Caribbean, we are pleased to share some of our favorite family resorts below. Half the fun of taking a vacation is actually planning it, so happy planning friends!