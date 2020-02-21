50 Cent: & # 39; Nothing will stop Tekashi 6ix9ine from selling records when he gets out of prison & # 39;

50 Cent believes that Tekashi 6ix9ine will be as successful when he gets out of prison as he was before he decided to attack his fellow gang members.

During a recent meeting with Angie Martinez, 50 explained why he feels this is the case:

"There is nothing to stop him from selling records," he told Martinez.

"Ask them when they last bought a CD because they are not the public that buys music. Central America has children who understand that you did not support the people who were going to hurt your mother. You did not support the people who were going to hurt you. They try to understand the energy involved and all the terminologies and all those things. But they do understand that part. "

He continued: "They're going to say: & # 39; were I supposed to keep it real and do 40 years for the guys who were going to do something to my mother, and were actually conspiring to really hurt me? & # 39; To the kids don't understand it. They don't understand the things on the street. Do you know who is behind Tekashi? "

According to reports, musical executive Lucian Grange is the machine behind Tekashi.

"With all the energy around Tekashi being released, if you don't hear anything, but then the new song comes to light, that ensemble would have been played. All the children would have said & # 39; let me hear what you said & # 39;" . I would have gone so far & # 39; ".