50 Cent: & # 39; Nothing will stop Tekashi 6ix9ine from selling records when he gets out of prison & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

50 Cent believes that Tekashi 6ix9ine will be as successful when he gets out of prison as he was before he decided to attack his fellow gang members.

During a recent meeting with Angie Martinez, 50 explained why he feels this is the case:

"There is nothing to stop him from selling records," he told Martinez.

"Ask them when they last bought a CD because they are not the public that buys music. Central America has children who understand that you did not support the people who were going to hurt your mother. You did not support the people who were going to hurt you. They try to understand the energy involved and all the terminologies and all those things. But they do understand that part. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here