& # 39; We are afraid & # 39;: the far-right attack in Germany rekindles fears | Europe

Berlin Germany – More than a thousand people took to the streets of the German capital, expressing their sadness, anger and solidarity after an extreme right-wing attack in two shisha bars in Hanau, in which nine people died.

Less than 24 hours after Wednesday's attacks, Thursday night Berliners chanted anti-fascist slogans while they gathered in Neukolln, an area southeast of the capital where large Turkish, Arab and other German minority communities live.

Hanau, a suburban city near Frankfurt, almost 600 km southwest of Berlin, was in a state of shock and mourning when the authorities identified the author as Tobias Rathjen, 43, a man with a "deeply racist mentality." He killed his mother before shooting himself.

In condemning the violence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "Racism is a poison; hate is a poison. This poison exists in our society, and is to blame for too many tragic events."

A gloomy mood could be felt in the capital one day after the attack.

Germany's big news on Thursday was expected to be the opening of the 70º Berlinale International Film Festival, one of the biggest annual cultural events in the city.

The organizers of the Berlinale festival expressed their sympathy on Twitter: "With great dismay, the Berlinale learned of the fatal attack in Hanau. Our most sincere condolence is for the victims and their families. We defend tolerance and hospitality. We oppose tolerance and hospitality. violence and racism. opening up, let's commemorate the victims with a minute of silence. "

There is still a great Nazi presence here. As a person affected by right-wing terror, I can't sleep at night. Many of us are afraid. Ferat Ali Kocak, anti-racist activist

Tina Glantz, a feminist activist, joined in Berlin. She told Al Jazeera that it was important to be with the victims of racial crimes.

"I united with all the people who experience racism and violence every day through and within our system," he said.

"It's not just about the extreme right: the government, the police, the secret service and civil society are also based on a racist system. Many people are losing confidence in government structures and are using people they consider non-German as scapegoats. Today I came in resistance and solidarity because times will become more difficult and we have to be united. "

The nine victims had minority backgrounds, including people with Kurdish origins and Turkish citizens.

Gokay Sofuoglu, the federal president of Die Turkische Gemeinde in Deutschland (The Turkish Community in Germany), a prominent organization in Berlin that works to promote the interests of the country's great Turkish community, asked the authorities to do more to face the growing threat of extreme right-wing violence .

"The stated objective of right-wing extremist terrorists and their parliamentary arm, AfD, is to destabilize our democracy and create conditions of civil war." he said, referring to the extreme right Alternative for the holiday of Germany.

"Security authorities need to concentrate totally and permanently on right-wing extremism. People affected by racism, discrimination and racist violence must feel protected by this country and this constitution. As a first step, we are asking for a parliamentary commission of inquiry to deal with right-wing terrorism and racism. "

For many Berliners, the fact that the attacks took place in shisha bars, popular gathering places for many young German minorities, was particularly worrying.

In recent years, the capital's authorities have raided more and more shisha bars in areas like Neukolln in an attempt, they say, to take strong action against organized criminal gangs. Opposition voices, including some local politicians, have criticized The frequency of police raids, and they say they stigmatize entire communities.

M.E, who did not want to give his full name, owns a shisha bar in Neukolln.

He told Al Jazeera that the authorities raided his establishment at least twice last year, which made him feel very insecure. Hanau's attack has underlined his fears.

He said: "During police raids, armed officers hurry and order all the guests to the ground. Everyone is registered and the only thing officers take is legal tobacco products. The raids do not lead to anything positive, on the contrary, the guests feel angry and insecure.

"I was surprised and disappointed in what happened in Hanau, but I think that with many recent negative stories about minorities and Muslims, local media have normalized that hatred towards the owners and guests of shisha bars."

People attend a vigil for the victims of a shooting in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, on February 20, 2020 (Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters)

Vykinta Cybaite, a Lithuanian who works at the Masaya shisha bar, in the same area, said: "The shisha bar is presented as a threat by the media, places that are directed and visited by foreigners. The raids are a reflection of extreme right – to the opinion, and I am worried that soon the shisha bars in Berlin will become targets of racist attacks. "

Across the country, concerns about the growing number of far-right crimes increase.

Ferat Ali Kocak is an anti-racist activist and vice president of the Die Linke political party. Two years ago, Kocak woke up in the middle of the night to find his car on, in an alleged far-right attack. Intelligence agency confirmed that the neo-Nazi groups were spying on him before the arson.

"We were lucky to have survived and we only did it because I woke up at three in the morning," he said. "The authors set the car on fire because they knew the fire would spread. It was not an attack on my car, it was an attack on my family's life and mine."

He says that the events in Hanau have deepened an atmosphere of fear and pain.

"I am also angry because something like this has happened because there have been attacks like this before. There is still a great Nazi presence here."

"As a person affected by right-wing terror, I can't sleep at night. And I think that many affected people feel the same. Many of us are afraid."