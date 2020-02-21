& # 39; I was so drugged & # 39;

WENN / Avalon / Instar

In an Instagram video posted on Instagram, Nickelodeon's student also reveals that she and her fiance Paul Michael have been sober for more than a year.

It's been years since Amanda Bynes He made headlines for calling a group of celebrities ugly on Twitter, and now he has addressed his past behavior. In an Instagram video that he published on Thursday, February 20, the former child star issued an apology to all people whose feelings were hurt due to his posts on the microblogging site.

Together with her fiance Paul Drop, Michael Amanda, "Amanda said:" I just wanted to post a video to apologize to everyone I called ugly on Twitter. I felt so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time I was so high. "

In the video, Nickelodeon's student also revealed that she has been sober for more than a year, just like Paul, who, according to her, is the "best person on the face of the Earth." She pointed out: "Now, I have stayed sober for more than a year, the same with Paul, and I just want you to know that I love you and that I am so happy now. I feel that I have what is mine and that is Paul."

In 2013, Amanda became a hot topic among social media users after calling several celebrities and calling them ugly. In a tweet, he suggested RihannaThe look was the reason why they beat her saying: "Chris Brown hit yourself because you're not pretty enough. " Chrissy Teigen It was also among all the people who were attacked by Amanda.

"You're not a pretty model compared to me. I signed up for Ford models at age 13. I don't admire you for your beauty. I'm much prettier than you!" She said at the time. "It offends me that you say I have a mental illness when I don't show it, but fortunately, no man who loves me loves you and you're an ugly old model compared to me! You look 45 years old! No you're pretty, so I'm not intimidated by you "

Other stars that were called ugly by Amanda include Jenny McCarthy, Duck, Miley Cyrus, Sarah Hyland and the Obama.