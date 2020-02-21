& # 39; Friends & # 39; Special Meeting in process at HBO Max

%MINIFYHTML49eaf01485f622d0134728b16450982a11% %MINIFYHTML49eaf01485f622d0134728b16450982a12%

It is really happening! It has been revealed that the cast of "friends"they will reinterpret their roles for a special meeting that will be set for HBO Max.

The announcement of the great news was made on Friday, February 21 when the stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry Y David Schwimmer simultaneously published the same promotional photo of the cast. "It's happening …" they wrote in the caption.

Matt LeBlanc He also mocked the special meeting. However, instead of the same photo that others published in their respective accounts, cartoonist Joey Tribbiani shared a photo of the cast of the 1970 CBS Korean War medical drama "M * A * S * H". "I don't remember this episode of friends," said a confused fan in the comments section. "Joey that's not the picture !!!!" Other aggregate.

"Of curse. Of the 5 actors, Joey / Matt is the one who publishes a completely random image," said another fan. Meanwhile, someone was not exactly surprised because "THIS IS YOUR THING I LIVE FOR IT."

The special, as well as the 236 episodes of "Friends," will be available in the broadcast service debut. "I guess you could call this place where everyone was together again: we met David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be scheduled along with the entire library & # 39; Friends & # 39; " Kevin Reilly, HBO Max's content director and president of TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement.

"I realized & # 39; Friends & # 39; when I was in the early stages of development and then I had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and I loved watching it catch the viewers generation after generation. Take advantage of an era when friends, and audiences, met in real time and we believe that this special meeting will capture that spirit, uniting the original and new fans, "he added.

Ben Winston is chosen to direct the special in addition to serving as executive producer with executive "Friends" producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Also the special executive producers are Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as executive co-producers. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions are behind the show.