& # 39; Embarrassing & # 39;: Ukrainians attack the bus that transports evacuees from China | News

Ukraine's effort to quarantine more than 70 people evacuated from China over the new virus outbreak has plunged into chaos, as residents who opposed the measure threw stones at the evacuees and clashed with the police .

Authorities deplored Thursday's violence and the country's health minister pledged to share the quarantine of those evacuated for two weeks in an attempt to reassure protesters who fear they might be infected.

The buses that transported the evacuees were finally able to reach the designated quarantine site after hours of fighting. The masked evacuees, exhausted by the long journey, peeked through the bus windows while driving slowly under a strong police escort.

The stones broke a window on one of the buses, but the evacuees seemed unharmed.

Since dawn, several hundred residents of the village of Novi Sanzhary in the central Poltava region of Ukraine had cut the road to a sanitarium to house the evacuees, for fear that they might become infected.

Protesters, some of whom looked drunk, blocked roads, burned tires and clashed with riot police who moved to clear access. A protester tried to ram the police lines with his car.

Nine police officers and a civilian were hospitalized, regional police said in a statement.

Ukrainian police said 24 protesters were arrested. Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who personally visited the site to try to calm the crowd, said he was surprised by the aggression.

"What we saw was embarrassing," he said in televised comments. "It was one of the biggest disappointments of my life."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intervened and said the protests showed "not the best side of our character."

He tried to reassure people that the quarantined evacuees would not pose any danger to the residents.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Zelenskyy said people evacuated from China were healthy and would live in a closed medical center run by the National Guard in the village as a precaution.

"In the next two weeks it will probably be the most guarded facility in the country," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian health minister Zoryana Skaletska said she would join the evacuees quarantined for two weeks to help calm the villagers' concerns. He urged residents to show sympathy and support for evacuees and stressed that the quarantine facility conformed fully to international standards.

"I was surprised by panic, rejection, negative feelings and aggression," he said. "It was an even bigger shock for people who were evacuated from China."

But the municipal legislators of the village promised to continue opposing the evacuation, saying that the sanitary sewer system was linked to that of the village and ended up at a nearby wastewater facility.

"We cannot allow putting the health and life of local residents at risk, and demand that senior officials take urgent measures to prevent the people of China from being put here," they said in a statement.

Amid clashes between residents and the police, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said he would fly immediately to the site to personally monitor things.