3 teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of Marcus Johnson, 19 – Up News Info

– Three teenagers are in jail in connection with the murder of aspiring fashion designer Marcus Johnson.

St. Paul police believe the 19-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night near North Kennard Street and Ross Avenue in the Western Hazel Park neighborhood. The first responders found Johnson lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested three people, 18, 17, and 16, in connection with Johnson's death on Thursday.

Criminal charges have not yet been filed against them, and the police have not expressed their views on the possible motive.

Johnson, who graduated from St. Agnes School, had created his own clothing brand, which he called "Splash."