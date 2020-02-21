28-year-old woman who thought she had a cold that almost died of a "broken,quot; heart – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A woman from Missouri said she almost died of a heart condition at age 28 because she tried to ignore the symptoms.

Zearlisha Kinchelow of Kansas City thought she had a cold. She is a nursing student and is busy raising her 7-year-old son, so she said she simply moved on.

“I would walk a short distance. I couldn't breathe, so I started taking my son's inhaler to treat myself, "he told KMBC.

A week later, Kinchelow had blurred vision and went to the emergency room for help.

"I couldn't go to bed because I had gone to bed, I felt like I was suffocating," he said.

They told him that his heart worked only at 10 percent.

“I was literally scared to death. Was he about to die? I had no idea or knowledge of heart failure in my family, ”he said.

Kinchelow was diagnosed with a broken heart syndrome, "a temporary heart condition that is often caused by stressful situations and extreme emotions," which disrupts the normal function of pumping the heart, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"You hear people, like, & # 39; Oh, she has a broken heart & # 39; but I didn't know it was a real diagnosis until it happened to me," he said.

Kinchelow's aunt had died two weeks earlier, which could have triggered the condition, which is also known as stress cardiomyopathy.

"If I had known some of the key factors about heart disease and heart failure, I probably could have received help earlier and not reached 10 percent when I found out," he said.