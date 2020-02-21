2020 Low Season Raiders Guide: key free agents, team needs, goals, salary limit and draft selections

%MINIFYHTML1c9066ff0afca18da42ad76cfe9800e211% %MINIFYHTML1c9066ff0afca18da42ad76cfe9800e212%

The Raiders are making a great organizational move to Las Vegas for the 2020 NFL season. That puts a bigger focus on the staff movements they will make during the transition.

%MINIFYHTML1c9066ff0afca18da42ad76cfe9800e213% %MINIFYHTML1c9066ff0afca18da42ad76cfe9800e214%

With three selections in the first round draft in 2019 and some smart additions of free agents, even with the Antonio Brown disaster, the Raiders improved from 4-12 to 7-9, remaining in the AFC playoff contest until the Week 17. This year, coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock are once again armed with the resources available for the team to take the next big step in their low season improvement plan.

%MINIFYHTML1c9066ff0afca18da42ad76cfe9800e215% %MINIFYHTML1c9066ff0afca18da42ad76cfe9800e216%

Sporting News plunges deeply into the Raiders' to-do list from before the free NFL agency until the NFL 2020 Draft.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2020: Ranking of the 50 best players

Derek Carr https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/73/47/jon-gruden-derek-carr-121919-getty-ftr_l4m7ohtwbzhy1fp4bkqohvdcx.jpg?t=616896031,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Raiders' top priority: find out the quarterback

The Raiders got a slightly better season from Derek Carr in his second year with Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson. While he was more efficient in protecting the ball and making the ball off the field more accurately, the roof of his career did not have a great feeling.

The rumors of free agents have gone crazy that they are looking for a veteran replacement, that is, to take Tom Brady to Las Vegas. Brady is coming from a difficult season with the Patriots, but his intense competitiveness should fit well with Gruden. It has the ability to raise a good complementary supporting cast.

IYER: 3 reasons why Brady and Raiders would work well

Carr carries a $ 21.5 million limit number with his inflated agreement that he has under contract until 2022. But if the Raiders cut him, only $ 7.9 million in dead money would come out while saving $ 13.6 million in limit space.

If you're not replacing Carr with Brady or another younger free agent like Jameis Winston, then they might consider recruiting your next type of franchise. The Raiders are sitting in the general selections Nos. 12 and 19. They could be in the mix either for Justin Herbert or even for Tua Tagovailoa, and there is also the potential for Gruden to consider a later version like Jalen Hurts.

With many options in the most important position of the game, choosing a quarterback is the most important decision before the first season of the Raiders in Las Vegas.

2020 free agent raiders

Here is a look at the unrestricted players of the Oakland Raiders for next season:

QB Mike Glennon

RB DeAndre Washington

RB Isaiah Crowell

FROM Benson Mayowa

DT Olson Pierre

DT Josh Mauro

OLB Vontaze Burfict

ILB Will Compton

OLB Kyle Wilber

CB Daryl Worley

S Karl Joseph

There is not much to worry about offensively here, beyond Carr, after the team decided to bring back Jalen Richard and guard Richie Incognito. It will be necessary to reconstruct the depth of the defensive line, and the linebacker will see a similar reorganization.

The biggest changes, however, may come in high school, where Oakland may seek to complement the promising second-year players Trayvon Mullen and Jonathan Abram with improvements over Worley and Joseph.

Oakland Raiders salary limit

The Raiders are operating with a little more than $ 50 million below the limit, which puts them just outside the top 10. The other court candidates other than Carr include open receiver Tyrell Williams and guard Gabe Jackson, more due to disappointing performances than monetary need.

The biggest team needs

Linebacker: The Raiders got a good play from third-year non-recruited player Nicholas Morrow, and should retain Tahir Whitehead as a venerable presence of tackling in his 30-year season. But they really need a tall player who can do everything, especially shining in coverage and offering more like a blitzer.

The Raiders got a good play from third-year non-recruited player Nicholas Morrow, and should retain Tahir Whitehead as a venerable presence of tackling in his 30-year season. But they really need a tall player who can do everything, especially shining in coverage and offering more like a blitzer. Defensive line: The second-year finals Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby are a good initial combination, but the Raiders could use some versatility in their rotation with more interior and situational help.

The second-year finals Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby are a good initial combination, but the Raiders could use some versatility in their rotation with more interior and situational help. The open receiver: Brown left a big void outside, and Williams, often beaten, did shortly after a quick start. Former Bill Zay Jones is not an answer. They could improve both their great gaming capacity and their external possession with the Hunter Renfrow slot receiver as the only definitive solution for a specific role.

Brown left a big void outside, and Williams, often beaten, did shortly after a quick start. Former Bill Zay Jones is not an answer. They could improve both their great gaming capacity and their external possession with the Hunter Renfrow slot receiver as the only definitive solution for a specific role. Corner: The Raiders have already moved from Gareon Conley, and Worley should be next. This should be a high priority free agent and draft.

The Raiders have already moved from Gareon Conley, and Worley should be next. This should be a high priority free agent and draft. Safety: Joseph provided a limited impact after the team got only a healthy game from Abram, who had the potential for a rookie monster season. However, there is a possibility that Joseph may re-sign as a complementary player of good value.

A.J. Green https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e0/20/aj-green-050218-getty-ftrjpg_qqsebqbrnpo21tjwabs19ymzz.jpg?t=553904763,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Main objectives of free agent

By necessity, Patriots supporter Kyle Van Noy I could help you in various capacities in the first seven. The bears & # 39; Nick KwiatkoskI was a very active game creator that Las Vegas could also use.

In the open receiver, almost everyone is at stake, but in addition to going for a favorite of Gruden like the Bengals A.J. Green, the Buccaneers Breshad Perriman and the jets Robby anderson Conforms to the profile of necessary field stretchers.

The Raiders have also been joined by two cornerbacks, the Cowboys. Byron jones on the most expensive side and the Broncos Chris Harris Jr. on the short term side.

Raiders draft picks 2020

Round 1, Pick No. 12

Round 1, Pick No. 19 (of the Chicago Bears)

Round 3, Pick No. 80

Round 3, Pick No. 81 (of the Chicago Bears)

Round 3, Pick No. 92 (from Seattle Seahawks)

Round 4, Pick No. 111

Round 7, Pick No. 204

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020: Raiders bend in defense

The Raiders, in addition to their two selections in the top 20, have three selections in the third round, thanks to more dribbling of Khaili Mack's agreement with the Bears and Conley's exchange to the Texans. That gives them a total of seven, less selections in the second and sixth round. Therefore, the emphasis will be quality in the first two days with the same basic quantity as most equipment.

In the latest simulated draft of Sporting News, the Raiders are linked to the best cornerback and defensive tackle available, depending on who is available at numbers 12 and 19, but the quarterback is an early early possibility, and the linebacker will also be at stake if Isaiah Simmons of Clemson falls from the top 10.

Look for the team to sign at least two striking free agents, perhaps with some money released from moving to Carr and accumulating in the draft after a strong initial class with Mayock in 2019.