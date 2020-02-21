146 neglected animals seized at the Hunt County residence – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Texas Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is asking for help after finding and confiscating more than 100 abandoned animals at a Hunt County residence this week.

Both Wednesday and Thursday, the Texas SPCA along with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Hunt County Agent's Office confiscated 146 animals from the property. Seized animals include:

119 dogs

19 puppies

Six donkeys

A horse

A cat

146 neglected animals seized at the Hunt County residence Texas SPCA

146 neglected animals seized at the Hunt County residence Texas SPCA

Authorities said dogs, puppies and cats were transported to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center of Texas SPCA in Dallas, and donkeys and horses were transported to the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney, where they will be evaluated and taken care of until a civil custody hearing takes place.

The organization said the animals appeared to be suffering from several health problems, including: scrapes, wounds, long nails, diarrhea and dirty and matted fur. Many of the animals also seemed to be "significantly below weight," they said.

40 of the dogs, all the puppies and the cat were found living inside a residence on the property, which was full of feces, urine and debris up to two feet high in some areas, the Texas SPCA said. Most of the animals inside were confined in plastic and wire boxes stacked on top of each other throughout the house.

It was also said that the other 79 dogs were found outside confined to several "corrals and makeshift enclosures,quot; around the property that were also filled with mud, feces and large puddles of dirty water. According to reports, many of the dogs had little access to adequate and / or adequate food, water or shelter.

Anyone interested in helping these animals can click on the links below: