114 arrests, 21 weapons seized in violence prevention operations – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department completed a third week of selective application with the aim of reducing the violent crimes associated with the sale and purchase of marijuana and other illegal narcotics on the black market.

The effort was launched on January 27 in response to an increase in violent crime.

%MINIFYHTML9abe8b1f46e8b4614da5d95a5dc7ee1a13% %MINIFYHTML9abe8b1f46e8b4614da5d95a5dc7ee1a14%

Here are the preliminary results of the third week of the initiative:

78 arrests for serious crimes (VCSA, CCW, AWIM, parole violation, criminal assault, arrest warrants for serious crimes, escape / circumvention violations)

36 arrests for misdemeanors (VCCSA-marijuana, retail fraud, arrest warrants)

21 seized guns (16 guns, 5 long guns)

918 citations / ordinances issued

68 vehicles confiscated

2 vehicles recovered (stolen)

Confiscated narcotics, including 54.5 grams of alleged cocaine, 307 alleged pills and 151.5 grams of suspected marijuana and 18 grams of suspected heroin.

%MINIFYHTML9abe8b1f46e8b4614da5d95a5dc7ee1a15% %MINIFYHTML9abe8b1f46e8b4614da5d95a5dc7ee1a16%

"Our goal is to keep our communities safe, and this effort is to focus on buyers and sellers who carry weapons illegally," said Chief James Craig. "I am grateful for the good work my officers are doing to rid our streets of illegal weapons associated with the sale of illegal narcotics so that law-abiding residents can live without fear."

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.