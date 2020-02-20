Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Unleashed Democrats
After eight relatively cordial debates, the Wednesday night event in Las Vegas was a two-hour battle in which all candidates became defensive, especially Michael Bloomberg.
The former mayor of New York, who appeared in his first presidential debate, fought from the beginning to address his past support for police surveillance and allegations of disrespectful behavior towards women for a long time.
"I would like to talk about who we run against: a billionaire who calls fat women and horse-faced lesbians," said Elizabeth Warren. "And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg." She had more time to speak on stage.
Go deeper: Here are six conclusions of the night, in which Bernie Sanders, who leads the polls, came out relatively unscathed. We also verify the statements of the candidates.
The personal ties behind President Trump's pardons
The clemency orders that Trump issued this week were the result of a process that omitted the formal procedures used by previous presidents and was driven by friendship, fame and a shared sense of persecution.
The 11 recipients had an internal connection or were promoted on Fox News. Trump's advisers acknowledged that the process was unique, but emphasized that he was committed to counteracting what he saw as the excesses of the criminal justice system.
Another angle: Trump appointed Richard Grenell, the ambassador to Germany, as the interim director of national intelligence who oversees the 17 US spy agencies. Mr. Grenell has little experience in intelligence, but has been a fierce defender of the president.
China once again alters the coronavirus methodology
For the second time in about a week, China has changed its criteria to confirm cases of the virus, which makes it increasingly difficult for public health experts to track the outbreak.
The government said today that it would now differentiate between "suspected,quot; and "confirmed,quot; cases. Cases would be considered confirmed only after genetic testing, which is difficult to perform and whose results are often incorrect.
Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
Related: Two people aboard a polluted cruise ship in Japan have died, authorities said today. When hundreds of passengers began to leave the ship after a two-week quarantine, health experts feared that Japan had mishandled the situation.
Another angle: President Trump praised the handling of the crisis by President Xi Jinping, but the uncompromising within the Trump administration say that Beijing cannot be trusted to reveal what it knows or properly handle the outbreak.
If you have 12 minutes, it's worth it
The fight for Libya
In a nation where warlords and militias fight for control and immigrants fill the Mediterranean coast, a 76-year-old commander, Khalifa Hifter, says he can solve the turmoil. His forces have been attacking Tripoli, the capital, for 10 months.
The Times journalists made A rare visit to the eastern fortress of Mr. Hifter, Benghazi. What "the marshal,quot; has created there, according to his report, is not the secular stability he promises, but "an authoritarianism that is difficult to handle, which in many ways is more puritanical and more anarchic,quot; than that of the last dictator of Libya, the Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi.
This is what is happening most.
Deadly shootings in Germany: A man opened fire on two bars in the central city of Hanau, where he killed nine people in what the authorities called a far-right terrorist attack. The alleged gunman, a 43-year-old German, was found dead in his apartment today, along with his mother.
Climate change survey: Address global warming and The protection of the environment has risen in the list of political priorities of the Americans, according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center that also found notable partisan differences.
Change in Victoria's secret: The lingerie brand plans to be private, as the executive director of its parent company is expected to resign. Leslie Wexner, 82, has faced serious questions about his leadership and his relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Snapshot: Above, Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of the Lakers and Clippers of N.B.A. Both teams are contenders for the league championship this season, but The heart of the city belongs to only one.
What we are hearing: "Public official A ", a WBEZ podcast last year." This is a dissection similar to Robert Caro of political corruption in the United States, and Rod Blagojevich, a political star that became a black hole, "says Adeel Hassan, at our national desk. "It still resonates."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: A touch of lime lights Stewed chicken with coconut milk, tomato and ginger.
Watch: Ben Affleck has four films that will be released this year, starting with "The Way Back," a moving sports drama. He talked to The Times about getting sober and trying to recalibrate his career.
Read: Douglas W. Tallamy "Nature’s Best Hope,quot; examines grassroots solutions to reverse the decline of wildlife. It's new this week on our hardcover non-fiction bestseller list.
Smarter life: Our "Scam or not,quot; function analyzes whether coffee is good for you. Spoiler: Often yes (to the delight of its well-caffeinated informative writer).
And now for the backstory in …
The original renegade
A new dance called Renegade is suddenly everywhere, from teenagers' phone screens to N.B.A. Stars game. Shira Ovide, a technology reporter, and Taylor Lorenz, a Styles reporter, talked about the apps that helped make the dance go viral, Dubsmash and TikTok, and about find your 14 year old creatorJalaiah Harmon
Taylor: I heard about Jalaiah Harmon from a friend in the Dubsmash community at Christmas. People had cited her Instagram post, and it was clear that she had created the dance.
No one online knew her full name or identity, and it took weeks to chase her and her family and get in touch directly with her mother. Her mother didn't even realize what Jalaiah had created until I called her to work.
Shira How would you explain these dance performance applications like Dubsmash to a new alien on our planet? (Or, say, a writer whose musical tastes are trapped in ska bands of the early 2000s?)
Taylor: Applications like Dubsmash, TikTok and Funimate allow you to publish videos with music or with special effects. Dance challenges, short choreography pieces of 15 seconds, are very popular in these applications.
Shira How do Jalaiah and his family feel about their online fame now?
Taylor: They are very excited and overwhelmed. Jalaiah was in Chicago this weekend to perform at halftime in the N.B.A. Stars game. She met and collaborated with Charli D’Amelio, a TikTok star who helped popularize the dance. Jalaiah and Charli liked each other immediately. Kim Kardashian posted a video of Jalaiah doing the dance on Instagram. It has been a whirlwind!
Shira Taylor, can you do the renegade? Can you show us
Taylor: I'm 30 years old and I don't think my joints can move like this anymore. For anyone interested, Jalaiah posted a slow-motion tutorial on Instagram.
(This conversation has been edited and originally appeared in "Wait…", A Times newsletter on how technology and celebrities are changing our lives.)
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Chris Harcum provided the break from the news.
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is the second in a two-part series about a digital underworld of images of child sexual abuse.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: unpaid bill at the bar (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The Times received four George Polk awards, one of the most prestigious honors of journalism, on Wednesday, the highest amount of any news organization.
