Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

After eight relatively cordial debates, the Wednesday night event in Las Vegas was a two-hour battle in which all candidates became defensive, especially Michael Bloomberg.

The former mayor of New York, who appeared in his first presidential debate, fought from the beginning to address his past support for police surveillance and allegations of disrespectful behavior towards women for a long time.

"I would like to talk about who we run against: a billionaire who calls fat women and horse-faced lesbians," said Elizabeth Warren. "And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg." She had more time to speak on stage.

