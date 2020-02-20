Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

In the midst of the cruise exodus, 2 withdrawals are reported dead before
Japanese broadcaster NHK reported today that two Diamond Princess passengers who had been hospitalized last week after contracting the new coronavirus had died. Both were identified as elderly Japanese citizens with underlying health problems.
The news came a day after hundreds of passengers left the cruise ship, which has been docked in Yokohama. Today they will launch more as the ship's two-week quarantine ends.
But on board, the coronavirus outbreak is still on the rise, with the number of cases confirmed now until 621. The Japanese authorities have been defending their decision to allow other passengers to depart.
Some 740 passengers from another cruise ship, in Cambodia, have been authorized to leave the country after testing positive for the virus.
Suspicious attacker found dead after shootings in Germany
Our reporters are heading to the central German city of Hanau, where police said at least Eight people died and several others were injured in shootings in more than one place on Wednesday night. The alleged attacker was found dead later.
The local public broadcaster, Hessischer Rundfunk, said one person opened fire at a hookah bar in the city center, killed three people, then drove to a hookah bar in another neighborhood, shot and killed five people there. Several people were injured in each place, the station said.
Police found the alleged attacker dead at his home in Hanau on Thursday, along with another person's body. There was no immediate information on the reason for the shooting.
From the scene: The video and images of Hanau, a city of 95,000 inhabitants about 10 miles east of Frankfurt, showed dark streets of the city surrounded by red and white ribbon while police officers gathered in the background. Several ambulances, with their emergency lights blinking, lined the streets.
The most brutal Democratic debate so far
Six Democratic presidential candidates were burned endlessly in a crucial debate on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
The relentless attacks reflected the urgency of the moment: Bernie Sanders has been gaining strength, and those who hope to curb his candidacy are increasingly displaced by Michael Bloomberg and his unprecedented wave of campaign costs of $ 400 million.
Summary: Elizabeth Warren He landed the most revealing blows against Mr. Bloomberg. "I'd like to talk about who we're running against: a billionaire who calls fat women and horse-faced lesbians," Warren said. "And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg." Here is a more complete look at combat.
If you have 12 minutes, it's worth it
The fight for Libya
In a country where warlords and militias fight for control, Islamist militants hide in the desert and immigrants cram the Mediterranean coast, a 76-year-old commander, Khalifa Hifter, says he can solve the turmoil. In their attempt for national control, their forces have been attacking Tripoli, the capital, for 10 months.
Our correspondent and photographer could do A rare visit to its eastern fortress, Benghazi. What "the marshal,quot; has created there, according to his report, is not the secular stability he promises, but "an authoritarianism that is difficult to handle, which in many ways is more puritanical and more anarchic,quot; than that of the last dictator of Libya, the Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi.
This is what is happening most.
Europe and technology: The European Union outlined a plan to restore what officials called "technological sovereignty," hoping to strengthen its digital economy amid concerns that the region is too dependent on foreign companies such as Apple and Huawei.
Methane Research: Fossil fuel emissions from human activity have been underestimated by 25 to 40 percent, the researchers reported in the journal Nature. The findings add urgency to the need to control emissions from the fossil fuel industry, which usually loses or releases methane into the air.
Boeing Lawmakers in the state of Washington introduced legislation that would eliminate tax exemptions for the aircraft manufacturer, a strategic move to protect Boeing from reprisals from the EU. duty
Snapshot: Above, a fan cut out former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, one of the 11 white-collar criminals who received the pardon from President Trump, when he greeted supporters in front of his home in Chicago on Wednesday. Our reports show that Mr. Trump's pardons and commutations were driven by friendship, fame, personal empathy and a shared sense of persecution.
What we are hearing: "Public Official A,quot;, a WBEZ podcast last year about Mr. Blagojevich. "This is a dissection similar to Robert Caro of political corruption in the United States, and of Rod Blagojevich, a political star that became a black hole," says Adeel Hassan, at our national desk. "It still resonates."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: A little lime lights a pot Stewed chicken with coconut milk, tomato and ginger.
Watch: In the BBC's success "This Country," brothers Daisy May and Charlie Cooper find comedy and pathos in British rural life. They talked to our journalist while preparing season 3 of the fake documentary, which debuted this week.
Smarter life: Our "Scam or not,quot; function analyzes whether coffee is good for you. (Spoiler: It can be. Yay!)
And now for the backstory in …
The renegade
A new dance called Renegade is suddenly everywhere, from teenagers' phone screens to N.B.A. Stars game. Shira Ovide, a technology reporter, spoke with Taylor Lorenz, a Styles reporter, about a new generation of applications that helped make the dance go viral, and how its 14-year-old creator, Jalaiah Harmon, finally found fame.
Taylor: I heard about Jalaiah Harmon from a friend in the Dubsmash community at Christmas. People had cited her Instagram post, and it was clear that she had created the dance.
No one online knew her full name or identity, and it took weeks to chase her and her family and get in touch directly with her mother. Her mother didn't even realize what Jalaiah had created until I called her to work.
Shira How would you explain these dance performance applications like Dubsmash to a new alien on our planet? (Or, say, a writer whose musical tastes are trapped in ska bands of the early 2000s?)
Taylor: Applications like Dubsmash, TikTok and Funimate allow you to publish videos with music or with special effects. Dance challenges, short choreography pieces of 15 seconds, are very popular in these applications.
Shira How do Jalaiah and his family feel about their online fame now?
Taylor: They are very excited and overwhelmed! Jalaiah was in Chicago this weekend to perform at halftime in the N.B.A. Stars game. He met and collaborated with Charli D’Amelio, a TikTok star who helped popularize the dance. Jalaiah and Charli liked each other immediately. Kim Kardashian posted a video of Jalaiah doing the dance on Instagram. It has been a whirlwind!
Shira Taylor, can you do the renegade? Can you show us
Taylor: I'm so mean in the Forsaken! I'm 30 years old and I don't think my joints can move like this anymore. For anyone interested, Jalaiah posted a slow-motion tutorial on Instagram.
(This conversation has been edited and originally appeared in "Wait…", A Times newsletter on how technology and celebrities are changing our lives.)
On Wednesday, The New York Times won four George Polk awards, among the most prestigious honors in journalism. Among the winners: Mark Scheffler, Malachy Browne and others at the Times research desk, for their open source reports on the bombing of hospitals, a refugee camp and a busy street in Syria by Russian pilots.
