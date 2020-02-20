Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

In the midst of the cruise exodus, 2 withdrawals are reported dead before

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported today that two Diamond Princess passengers who had been hospitalized last week after contracting the new coronavirus had died. Both were identified as elderly Japanese citizens with underlying health problems.

The news came a day after hundreds of passengers left the cruise ship, which has been docked in Yokohama. Today they will launch more as the ship's two-week quarantine ends.

But on board, the coronavirus outbreak is still on the rise, with the number of cases confirmed now until 621. The Japanese authorities have been defending their decision to allow other passengers to depart.

Some 740 passengers from another cruise ship, in Cambodia, have been authorized to leave the country after testing positive for the virus.