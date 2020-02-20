Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported today that two Diamond Princess passengers who had been hospitalized last week after contracting the new coronavirus had died. Both were identified as elderly Japanese citizens with underlying health problems.

The news came a day after hundreds of passengers left the cruise ship, which has been docked in Yokohama. Today they will launch more as the ship's two-week quarantine ends.

But on board, the coronavirus outbreak is still on the rise, with the number of cases confirmed now until 621. The Japanese authorities have been defending their decision to allow other passengers to depart.

Some 740 passengers from another cruise ship, in Cambodia, have been authorized to leave the country after testing positive for the virus.

Police found the alleged attacker dead at his home in Hanau on Thursday, along with another person's body. There was no immediate information on the reason for the shooting.

From the scene: The video and images of Hanau, a city of 95,000 inhabitants about 10 miles east of Frankfurt, showed dark streets of the city surrounded by red and white ribbon while police officers gathered in the background. Several ambulances, with their emergency lights blinking, lined the streets.

In a country where warlords and militias fight for control, Islamist militants hide in the desert and immigrants cram the Mediterranean coast, a 76-year-old commander, Khalifa Hifter, says he can solve the turmoil. In their attempt for national control, their forces have been attacking Tripoli, the capital, for 10 months.

Our correspondent and photographer could do A rare visit to its eastern fortress, Benghazi. What "the marshal,quot; has created there, according to his report, is not the secular stability he promises, but "an authoritarianism that is difficult to handle, which in many ways is more puritanical and more anarchic,quot; than that of the last dictator of Libya, the Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi.

Europe and technology: The European Union outlined a plan to restore what officials called "technological sovereignty," hoping to strengthen its digital economy amid concerns that the region is too dependent on foreign companies such as Apple and Huawei.

Methane Research: Fossil fuel emissions from human activity have been underestimated by 25 to 40 percent, the researchers reported in the journal Nature. The findings add urgency to the need to control emissions from the fossil fuel industry, which usually loses or releases methane into the air.

Boeing Lawmakers in the state of Washington introduced legislation that would eliminate tax exemptions for the aircraft manufacturer, a strategic move to protect Boeing from reprisals from the EU. duty

Cook: A little lime lights a pot Stewed chicken with coconut milk, tomato and ginger.

Watch: In the BBC's success "This Country," brothers Daisy May and Charlie Cooper find comedy and pathos in British rural life. They talked to our journalist while preparing season 3 of the fake documentary, which debuted this week.

Smarter life: Our "Scam or not,quot; function analyzes whether coffee is good for you. (Spoiler: It can be. Yay!)

A new dance called Renegade is suddenly everywhere, from teenagers' phone screens to N.B.A. Stars game. Shira Ovide, a technology reporter, spoke with Taylor Lorenz, a Styles reporter, about a new generation of applications that helped make the dance go viral, and how its 14-year-old creator, Jalaiah Harmon, finally found fame.

Taylor: I heard about Jalaiah Harmon from a friend in the Dubsmash community at Christmas. People had cited her Instagram post, and it was clear that she had created the dance.

No one online knew her full name or identity, and it took weeks to chase her and her family and get in touch directly with her mother. Her mother didn't even realize what Jalaiah had created until I called her to work.

Shira How would you explain these dance performance applications like Dubsmash to a new alien on our planet? (Or, say, a writer whose musical tastes are trapped in ska bands of the early 2000s?)

Taylor: Applications like Dubsmash, TikTok and Funimate allow you to publish videos with music or with special effects. Dance challenges, short choreography pieces of 15 seconds, are very popular in these applications.

Shira How do Jalaiah and his family feel about their online fame now?

Taylor: They are very excited and overwhelmed! Jalaiah was in Chicago this weekend to perform at halftime in the N.B.A. Stars game. He met and collaborated with Charli D’Amelio, a TikTok star who helped popularize the dance. Jalaiah and Charli liked each other immediately. Kim Kardashian posted a video of Jalaiah doing the dance on Instagram. It has been a whirlwind!

Shira Taylor, can you do the renegade? Can you show us

Taylor: I'm so mean in the Forsaken! I'm 30 years old and I don't think my joints can move like this anymore. For anyone interested, Jalaiah posted a slow-motion tutorial on Instagram.

(This conversation has been edited and originally appeared in "Wait…", A Times newsletter on how technology and celebrities are changing our lives.)

That's all for this informative session. Until next time.

– Andrea

Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is the first in a two-part series about a digital underworld of images of child sexual abuse that is hidden from the naked eye.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword and a clue: "Invoice not paid at the bar,quot; (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• On Wednesday, The New York Times won four George Polk awards, among the most prestigious honors in journalism. Among the winners: Mark Scheffler, Malachy Browne and others at the Times research desk, for their open source reports on the bombing of hospitals, a refugee camp and a busy street in Syria by Russian pilots.

