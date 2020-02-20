China changes the rules for the coronavirus count

For the second time in about a week, China has changed its criteria to confirm cases of the virus, which makes it increasingly difficult for public health experts to track the magnitude of the epidemic.

The government said today that it would now differentiate between cases that are "suspect,quot; and "confirmed." Cases would be considered confirmed only after genetic testing, a process that is difficult to perform and whose results are often incorrect.

If you feel whiplash, you are not the only one. "For an epidemiologist, it's really frustrating when case definitions keep changing," said an expert.

Impact: President Trump praised the handling of the crisis by President Xi Jinping, but the uncompromising within the Trump administration say that Beijing cannot be trusted to reveal what it knows or properly handle the outbreak.