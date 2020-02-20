Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

China changes the rules for the coronavirus count
For the second time in about a week, China has changed its criteria to confirm cases of the virus, which makes it increasingly difficult for public health experts to track the magnitude of the epidemic.
The government said today that it would now differentiate between cases that are "suspect,quot; and "confirmed." Cases would be considered confirmed only after genetic testing, a process that is difficult to perform and whose results are often incorrect.
If you feel whiplash, you are not the only one. "For an epidemiologist, it's really frustrating when case definitions keep changing," said an expert.
Impact: President Trump praised the handling of the crisis by President Xi Jinping, but the uncompromising within the Trump administration say that Beijing cannot be trusted to reveal what it knows or properly handle the outbreak.
Gathering clues about the epidemic
Public health officials are rushing to study the growing number of coronavirus case groups in an effort to discover how the disease works. For example, a party where a case extended to more than a dozen, or a church where 43 were infected.
The issue has acquired a special urgency as passengers were allowed to disembark from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, where 621 people tested positive.
There are two probable explanations for the spread of these groups of infected people: a "superspager,quot; or person who has the propensity to shed more germs than others; or people who get the virus from infected surfaces. We don't know how long germs remain on surfaces, but similar viruses can live for a week.
On the front of the vaccine, Officials announced trials of two coronavirus therapies in China, for which the first results may be available within three weeks.
At this time, doctors are testing a combination of solutions, including Tamiflu and Chinese herbal medicines. That makes it hard to know what works and what doesn't, says Donald McNeil, our infectious disease reporter. He adds that "it is unusual for a clinical trial to begin so early in an epidemic."
Is China strangling its own economy?
As China squeezes the reins of the movements of people and goods to stop the spread of the coronavirus, some business leaders are taking the rare stance against Beijing to get its workers to work again.
According to a survey, a third of small businesses in the country are about to run out of cash over the next four weeks. Another third will run out of cash in the next two months. And an analysis found that virus containment efforts were stopping the flow of trade.
Solving economic problems and keeping the virus at bay will be a delicate dance. Manufacturers cannot afford to work from home, as do technology companies, but returning to business as usual could put employees at risk.
Case study: At Amazon, which depends heavily on Chinese manufacturing, the effects could be seen earlier than in other corporations because the retail giant often has fewer items at hand. It is done worrying about your inventory.
The fight for Libya
In a nation where warlords and militias fight for control, a 76-year-old commander, Khalifa Hifter, says he can solve the turmoil. His forces have been attacking Tripoli, the capital, for 10 months.
The Times journalists made A rare visit to the eastern fortress of Mr. Hifter, Benghazi. What "the marshal,quot; has created there, according to his reports, is not the secular stability he promised, but "an authoritarianism difficult to handle which, in many ways, is more puritanical and lawless,quot; than that of the last dictator of Libya, Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi.
Australia: Two people died and several were injured after a train from Sydney to Melbourne was derailed, authorities said. The train transported about 160 people.
Germany: A man opened fire on two bars in the central city of Hanau and killed nine people in what the authorities called a far-right terrorist attack. The suspect, a 43-year-old German, was found dead in his apartment, along with his mother.
What we learned from 2016
We are at the heart of the US presidential elections. UU., With some primary elections already completed and a series of states ready to vote in the coming weeks. "The Daily,quot; recently spoke with Dean Baquet, executive editor of The Times, to discuss the lessons learned from the last elections and how they have reported our 2020 coverage. Here are excerpts from the conversation.
On his reflections of the 2016 elections:
I think that the combination of the post-economic crisis and the feeling that there are parts of the United States that were still shaken by the economic crisis, I think that many Americans, more Americans than we understood at the time, were nervous and were looking for something dramatic
There were (Times) reporters in the country who wrote stories about what was happening in the country. But we didn't raise them and told them: "Wait a moment, something powerful is happening here." We did not see that.
On how The Times approaches current elections:
We have brought people from the business staff to leave the country to talk about the effects of the economy. We are about to announce a plan for We place writers in seven or eight states where we usually are not. And now we give a lot of play to stories about anxiety in the country. I think if you read The New York Times at this time, you read a New York Times that reflects a country that is in crisis, a country that is divided much more than we understood in 2016.
And I don't think we tagged any, the campaigns would not agree, but I don't think we made anyone feel like the inevitable candidate. Or the remote possibility. I am extremely proud of where our coverage is at the moment.
About your thoughts on covering both sides of a story:
I think that American journalism tends to choose the easy version of what I call "sophisticated true objectivity." And the easy version is: “Ok, this guy said this. This guy said that. I will put them together. It's up to you."
The real objectivity is that you listen, you are empathetic. If you hear things that you disagree with, but it is a fact and it is worth listening to people, you write about it.
(Some answers have been condensed and edited. You can listen to the whole conversation or read a transcript here..)
