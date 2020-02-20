You must see Justin Bieber learning dance moves from adorable young children

You will spend 10,000 hours watching this clip over and over again.

As part of your Late Late Show acquisition this week, Justin Bieber, together with the host James cordenHe went to the dance studio to work on his choreography. It seems totally routine, right? Well, as Corden predicted, these instructors were not here to waste time.

Enter her biggest nightmare: an adorable girl. Although the child seemed innocent, the looks are, of course, misleading. While she cut the duo, "Are you ready?"

While Bieber's beloved hit of 2009, "Baby," was heard on the speakers, the superstar and her friend – their packed week also included Carpool Karaoke and a food truck adventure – tried to follow the movements while their revolving door of Instructors went through them. . There was a surprising turn taught by a girl in a red tutu, a shameless slide caused by a skilled boy and, of course, a dental floss perfected by a blond boy, who also removed a somersault to finish. sequence. (In addition, many palms, races and, yes, butt turns).