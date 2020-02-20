Women can't look sexy on Facebook in this country – Social News

Women's rights groups on Wednesday criticized women who wear provocative clothing while selling products through live Facebook broadcasts as dangerous and unfounded.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said the low-cut blouses were an affront to Cambodian culture and ordered authorities to track Facebook sellers who use them to sell items such as clothing and beauty products, a popular trend in the country conservative.

"Go to their places and order them to stop broadcasting live until they change to the right clothes," the prime minister told the Cambodian National Council for Women of the government on Monday.

"This is a violation of our culture and tradition," he said, adding that this behavior contributed to sexual abuse and violence against women.

While Cambodia's young population is increasingly educated, many expect women to be submissive and calm, a legacy of Chbap Srey, a code of oppressive behavior for women in the form of a poem that was in the curricula of Primary school until 2007.

The national police posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday, in which a Cambodian woman publicly apologizes for smearing the "tradition and honor of Cambodian women,quot; by wearing "extremely short and sexy clothes,quot; in their online sales arguments.

Facebook was not immediately available to comment.

Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak confirmed Wednesday that authorities were "taking action,quot; in line with the prime minister's orders. He sent more questions to a police spokesman who could not be reached immediately.

Amnesty International's regional director, Nicholas Bequelin, said the prime minister's comments were a "dangerous case of blaming the victims."

"This rhetoric only serves to perpetuate violence against women and stigmatize survivors of gender-based violence," he said in a statement Wednesday.

One in five Cambodian men said they had raped a woman in a 2013 United Nations survey.

Ros Sopheap, director of the Gender and Development charity for Cambodia, said the government should analyze the reasons why women sell products online instead of dictating what they use.

"They always talk about culture, culture, culture," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "What about jobs? What about education? These things are broken in Cambodia. And what about people's right to make a living?"

Seven rights groups of Cambodian women said the sellers had not violated any laws.

"There is no evidence-based research that states that the choice of women's clothing is the main cause of the degradation of social morals," they said in an open letter.

